Late Spartan surge sinks Ephrata

For three quarters Tuesday, Ephrata seemed poised for a possible upset in its home opener vs. Garden Spot.

The Mounts set the tone defensively, and cashed in at the offensive end just enough to battle the Spartans evenly through three quarters.

Unfortunately for the home squad, they couldn’t sustain it down the stretch. Led by 6-7 senior Andrew Zentner, who heated up in the fourth quarter, Garden Spot out-scored the Mounts 13-2 in the final stanza to pull out a hard-fought 41-29 victory.

Zentner scored all six of his points in the second half, but more importantly, was a force on the boards in the final eight minutes, securing seven key rebounds (six at the offensive end) to give the Spartans extra possessions.

At the other end, Garden Spot (2-1), which used pressure to force turnovers and ultimately get the lead, then pulled back into a 2-3 zone which stymied the Mounts (0-3), who went just 1-for-8 from the field the rest of the way.

“They started with that heavy pressure which got them the lead and then they sat back, which made our execution change completely,” Ephrata Coach Jon Treese said. “When they were pressuring us, we had some guard who even though at times they weren’t doing things correctly, they were making plays and coming through for us, which was good. But when they sat back in that zone, I think it just caused our guys to tighten up. They were very worried about losing the game so then our execution lacked. Garden Spot did a really nice job mixing in when to pressure us.”

Neither team had much success in the opening half, but what stood out was the defense being played by both teams. The Spartans forced 12 turnovers with their pressure and Ephrata shot just 6-for-23 from the field.

Ephrata was equally outstanding at the defensive end, holding the Spartans to a 6-for-22 performance from the field while turning them over 13 times.

The Mounts led 6-5 after one period, and they extended it to 16-9 through the middle of the second as Alex Perez, who led the way with 11 points, had seven points during that stretch. Lyle Kopp’s three pointer capped that run before the Spartans used a 5-0 spurt to end the half trailing just 16-14.

“If you take away the fouls at the end, I mean realistically they were scoring in the 50s and 60s and we kept them to 14 in the first half,” Treese said. “That’s a number we’re pretty happy with. We executed our game plan defensively, and our effort for 28, 29 minutes was fantastic. Effort and going out there and trying to execute defensively, I have no complaints. That was by far the best consistent effort we’ve had all year.”

They didn’t let up in the third as they went on to take a 23-18 advantage at the 5:09 mark on Allen Nelson’s three-point play. But the Spartans closed the period on a 10-4 run to take a 28-27 lead into the fourth.

The Mounts still trailed by one after Kopp’s jumper went down with 6:41 to play, but that turned out to be Ephrata’s final points of the night. Garden Spot, with Zentner’s board work, got those extra possessions and the Spartans finally pulled away.

First, Jesse Martin’s putback upped the lead to 32-29 with 3:49 to go. Then Garden Spot paraded to the foul line in the final 3:30, canning nine out of 10 attempts to finally take control.

In addition to Perez’s 11, Kopp chipped in with eight points while Nelson scored six in the Ephrata loss. Martin was the lone player in double figures for the Spartans, tallying a game-high 13 points.

“In our coaching room we believe basketball skill-wise we have all the tools,” Treese said. “So we’re really focusing on keeping our energy up and playing with confidence. The reason we talk about confidence so much is because lack of confidence makes you do a lot of things that look like physical mistakes, so that’s what we are weathering right now. We got to find a way to stay positive and maintain our confidence.”

The Mounts opened the season this past weekend with a pair of losses at the Exeter Tip-Off Tournament.

In Friday’s opener vs. the host Eagles, Ephrata was out-scored 27-3 in the third quarter as Exeter pulled away for an eventual 67-31 victory.

Alex Javier had 16 points and two steals, and Tyler Goldsborough added 15 points to pace Exeter.

Kopp had seven points while Brady Snyder chipped in with six points in the Mounts’ loss.

In Saturday’s consolation game opposite Conrad Weiser, the Scouts led by 10 points at the half before going on a 22-13 third-quarter run to salt this one away.

Jake Plummer scored a game-high 24 points to pace the Scouts.

Parke Haws led the way for Ephrata with 11 points while Mason Hagen (10) and Kopp (9) also added some scoring punch in the loss.

Up next, Ephrata will host Solanco Thursday night before hitting the road Friday to face Hempfield.