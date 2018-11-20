- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Lescoe enjoys successful home return:
Scores 33 points in two games, named to All-Tourney Team
Junior guard Tucker Lescoe made a successful return to the local hardwood this past weekend as the junior guard from Cocalico and the rest of his Hobart College team opened the season at the William Marshall Tip-Off Tournament held at F&M College.
The all-time leading scorer at Cocalico didn’t disappoint the local faithful, scoring 33 points over two games to earn a selection to the All-Tournament Team.
In Friday night’s season opener vs. Stevens Institute of Technology, Lescoe poured in a team-high 23 points to lead the Statesmen to a 68-65 victory.
Trailing by four inside the final two minutes, the Statesmen scored the final seven points of the game to secure the win.
Lescoe finished the night 9-of-16 from the floor with three 3-pointers, including a big one down the stretch. He also grabbed five rebounds and made two steals.
With the victory, Hobart advanced to Saturday’s championship opposite host Franklin & Marshall, where the outcome was in doubt until the final seconds.
Hobart had the final shot of the night, but didn’t get a friendly roll as F&M held on to an 85-84 win and the tournament title.
A 9-2 run to start the second half put the Statesmen in front by a game-high 15 points, but before the half was five minutes old, Hobart was also in foul trouble. The Diplomats were in the bonus by the 15:18 mark and in the double bonus for the final 12:18. Midway through the frame, the Statesmen still enjoyed a 10-point lead, but over the next two minutes F&M (3-0) scored seven straight points to make it a one-possession game.
The Statesmen (1-1) clung to a one-point lead as the game clock approached one minute. Dan Masino fouled out with 72 seconds left and the Diplomats claimed their first lead of the second half on the ensuing possession. With about six seconds left, junior Sam Allen used a pump fake to lose his defender and looked headed for an easy layup, but F&M’s Groll swooped in from behind the forward and blocked his shot to preserve a two-point lead. After Hobart fouled, the Dips’ J.C. McGrath sank a pair of free throws to seemingly ice the win. But Hobart’s Colin Dougherty drilled a running 3-pointer to cap the scoring with 0.3 seconds left. All F&M had to do was inbound the ball to close out the win.
The Diplomats’ inbounds pass clipped a wire hanging from the ceiling, turning the ball back over to Hobart. The Statesmen got the ball in to Dougherty, who got his shot off before the final horn, but could not get the shot to fall.
Lescoe finished the game with 10 points, shooting 6-for-13 from the field, which included a pair of three pointers.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Town tree rooted in the love of a little girl
Little Samantha’s eyes lit up when she saw the Christmas...
-
Lighting ceremony, Santa’s arrival this Friday
Amid the blaring music of a brass band and the...
-
Ephrata Twp. supervisors debate Sheetz liquor license
The Sheetz store at 891 E. Main St. in Ephrata...
-
Denver businesses hold ribbon-cuttings
The Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce was proud to...
-
Heading to the finals
Cocalico rips York, will face defending champion Barons in 5A...
-
Warwick tops Ephrata for Red Rose Midget A title
Warwick avenged a regular season loss to Ephrata Sunday afternoon...
-
Lescoe enjoys successful home return:
Scores 33 points in two games, named to All-Tourney Team...
-
Town tree rooted in the love of a little girl
Little Samantha’s eyes lit up when she saw the...
-
Lighting ceremony, Santa’s arrival this Friday
Amid the blaring music of a brass band and...
-
Ephrata Twp. supervisors debate Sheetz liquor license
The Sheetz store at 891 E. Main St. in...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Eric Lewis says:
-
Helene Heuyard says:
-
Yoder says: