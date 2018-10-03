- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
MC hands Ephrata first loss
Barons pull into first-place tie with EHS girls following 3-1 result
After battling Berks county power Wilson for 80 tough minutes Monday, unbeaten Ephrata had to turn around and face Manheim Central 24 hours later.
That certainly wasn’t an ideal situation for the Lady Mounts. And with the Barons nipping at their heels for the section lead, Ephrata never really could find its legs Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Jocelyn Umana kept the Lady Mounts even with MC for most of the game, knotted at 1-1. But in a span of one minute midway through the second half, the Barons’ Liz Levy first delivered the go-ahead goal and then an insurance tally to give Manheim Central the eventual 3-1 victory.
With the loss, not only was Ephrata’s 12-game winning streak was snapped. But the Barons (6-1 section, 12-2 overall) also pulled even with the Lady Mounts (6-1, 12-1) atop the Section Two standings with four league games to go.
“It’s a disappointing result,” Ephrata coach Wes Deininger said following Tuesday’s loss. “We knew it would be a tough match. They’ve been playing well…they are a good team. We played (Monday) night against Wilson in a really tough match. We exerted a lot of mental energy as much as physical to be honest. You could see in the first five, maybe 10 minutes we were clearly not with it. You know they put the pressure on and they moved the ball really well. And as the game wore on I felt like we closed down some of their dangerous options but nonetheless they found a few really nice goals.”
Manheim Central came out and took it to Ephrata through the first 10 minutes. Ephrata keeper Jocelyn Umana was the only reason the game was still tied as she made a diving stop on a shot by Levy in the game’s first minute, then corralled a loose ball that rattled around in front of the net three minutes later.
Ephrata finally seemed to get its legs midway through the first half and forced a corner. Kalysta Rountree served it into the box where Maddie Root pounced on the loose ball and put it past MC goalie Kelli Kreider to give the Lady Mounts the 1-0 lead.
Despite the Barons’ continued play in the Ephrata end, the Lady Mounts and Umana continued to thwart every opportunity.
“Jocelyn is a great goalkeeper, has great shot stopping ability,” Deininger said of his goalkeeper. “She definitely has not had a game like that where she had to deal with the ball even close to that much. And she showed up. Unfortunately we couldn’t give her the help that she needed.”
However, with 2:20 to play, the Barons finally solved the Ephrata goalie when Maddie Carper sent a ball ahead down the left side to Erin Greiner, who collected, turned around an Ephrata defender and fired it past Umana into the left corner to tie the game at 1-1.
The Lady Mounts seemed to stabilize themselves and limited MC opportunities through the early stages of the second half. However with 15:15 to go, Levy took the ball down the left side and fired a shot into the upper corner inside the far post for the go-ahead score.
“I felt like I needed it so bad,” Levy said of what turned out to be the game winner. “As soon as I cut inside and shot it, I knew it was going in. When you feel it, you can feel it.”
Then off the re-start, Manheim gained possession and earned a free kick off an Ephrata foul. Makenna Copley served a high arching ball into the box toward the left post where Levy headed it home for the two-goal advantage with 14:15 remaining.
Ephrata had a few chances late the best one coming with 5:50 to go when Root took a pass from Abby Wiest and launched a shot that sailed just over the crossbar.
“I don’t think anything changes,” Deininger said of the loss. “ If you have one bad match out of 13 I don’t see any reason to panic. We still have a lot of ability and capability to beat anyone we play in my opinion. We have a couple things to clean up but we’ll be fine.”
For the game, the Barons out-shot Ephrata 11-6 and held a 4-2 advantage in corners. Umana was big all night despite allowing three goals as she turned away eight shots. Kreider made five saves in the victory.
“This is a rivalry now over the last few years, and our girls were excited to play,” Deininger said. “Unfortunately we didn’t have it tonight.”
As for the aforementioned game against Wilson Monday, Ephrata handed the Bulldogs (10-2-2) just their second loss of the season when Carly Holochuck headed in the lone goal of the game off a corner early in the second half to give the Lady Mounts the eventual 1-0 win.
Olivia Myer picked up the assist on the goal as Ephrata held on. Umana made seven saves in net for the Lady Mounts, who were out-shot in the game by a 7-5 margin.
Saturday on the road at Exeter, Ephrata posted a 4-2 non-league victory over the host Eagles.
Wiest netted a pair of goals for Ephrata, which scored two goals in each half. The other goalscorers for the Lady Mounts included Reagan McCarty and Jianna Welsh while Rosa Saenz, Root and Myer all were credited with assists for the winners.
Jackie Richards scored one goal and one assist for Exeter, which fell to 11-3 on the season.
Ephrata also was slated to face Garden Spot on the road last Thursday but that match has been postponed until Oct. 9.
