 Merlins’ nice run in U-10 playoffs comes to an end

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the league playoff winners’ bracket semifinal game between Ephrata and Manheim was a good game with resilient pitching and defense. These primarily nine and 10 year olds have now met five times, twice in the finals of each other’s tournaments.

Last Thursday at Snyder Park in Clay Township, Manheim VFW outlasted the Ephrata Merlins 4-1 in a game whose turning point may have come in the top of the first inning.

The Merlins (third seed, 19-8) loaded the bases with nobody out and threatened to break things open early. Ephrata catcher Jake Buckwalter singled to center to lead things off. When Koby Zimmerman and Landry Weidner worked base-on-balls, the scene was set.

VFW (two seed, 21-5) starting pitcher Carter Kyle handled the pressure, coaxing a one-hopper back to the mound. He tossed it to catcher Colin Connelly for the force out. When Sam Buckwalter flied out to centerfield, Zimmerman tagged up. The throw was on time and the tag applied by Connelly as Kyle escaped the inning.

“I think that changed some of the momentum of the game,” said VFW manager Rob Kyle. “That was huge,” agreed Merlin skipper Ted Simes. “Not to get a run or two out of that situation was key. That’s tough.”

The game would remain scoreless until the bottom of the third when Manheim batted around. VFW scored three runs off Merlin starter Aiden Walsh on three hits, two walks and an error, leaving the bases loaded. Another inning with the potential for more.

“I told the boys after the game that I was happier with this game than I was with the 2-1 win the other night,” explained Simes. “Simply because they battled. We played what I think is a better game against a better team.”

Manheim tacked on their final run in the fourth against reliever Chase Prange on a sacrifice fly by Kyle. The Merlins answered against Chase Book in the top of the fifth. Both Alec McCracken and Walsh drew walks and McCracken scored on a wild pitch. Book got out of the jam with a strikeout and his team’s second double-play of the game.

Ephrata loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, but could get no closer. Book struck out Weidner and Connelly came in to get the final out, a Tyler Buckwalter ground ball to second.

“It’s a shame that these two teams have to meet before the finals,” said Kyle.

“When you get later into the playoffs,” added Simes, “it comes down to pitching and defense. Good pitching is going to beat good hitting most of the time.”

Jake Buckwalter and Zimmerman had two hits and a walk each to lead the Merlins. Despite being on base six times between them, the two at the top of the order never scored a run. Walsh had four strikeouts while Prange had three on the mound.

Connelly had two hits and an RBI to lead Manheim. Book fanned four and Kyle racked up two strikeouts on the hill for VFW.

With Manheim’s win, the VFW advanced to Monday’s winner’s bracket finals vs. top-seeded Manheim Township.

Ephrata also played Monday at Snyder Park in an elimination game vs. Penn Manor where the Merlins had their season come to a close with a 7-5 loss to the Comets.