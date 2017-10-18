- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
Minutes from L-L finals berth, Ephrata stunned by Blazers
Excruciating.
That’s the only way to describe Ephrata’s fortunes Tuesday in the L-L League semifinals vs. Lancaster Mennonite at Elden Rettew Field in Manheim.
The Mounts, under constant pressure from the undefeated Blazers for most of the night, scored on their lone shot of the second half on a laser by Andrey Patrushev with 18 minutes to go to take a 1-0 lead.
It looked as if it was going to be enough to send them to their first L-L Final since 2006.
However.
With the Blazers pressing, Brett Diller took a feed from Tyler Wagner and hit a perfect shot from the top of the box for the equalizer in the 84th minute. Then two minutes later, Matt Lynch walked in on Ephrata keeper Cole Hummel and ripped a shot that glanced off Ephrata defender Tanyon Loose.
The deflection crossed up Hummel, who saw it go through his legs for the game winner.
Lancaster Mennonite 2, Ephrata 1.
“We worked as hard as we worked all year to get to here and we played extremely well,” Ephrata Coach Rob Deininger said of the loss. “Their team is very good. There is skill in every position. We had a gameplan and we stuck with it. We got the goal we wanted, but we just couldn’t hold them off long enough. Eighty minutes is too long…74 was good but 80 was just too much.”
With the win, the Blazers (20-0) advance to Thursday’s final at 5:30 p.m. at Warwick. There they’ll face Elizabethtown, a 3-2 overtime winner over Hempfield, in Tuesday’s other semifinal played at CV.
As for Ephrata, which fell to 15-4, the Mounts will regroup for Districts, which get underway Tuesday, Oct. 24.
“We’ll regroup and give it our best shot at Districts and encounter whatever we’ll be up against,” Deininger said after Tuesday’s loss. “It’s been a good run so far….just the last six or seven minutes, Mennonite’s pressure finally got to us.”
The Section Three champion Blazers dictated the pace from the start Tuesday, and the field tilted toward the Ephrata goal. However, Hummel (14 saves on the night) and the Mounts’ D kept the game scoreless despite being out-shot 8-2 through 40 minutes.
Early in the second, Ephrata had its best chance to score after the ball was cleared to Patrushev off a Mennonite corner, who fed a through ball to Tyler Shue. However, an offside call thwarted that opportunity.
But Ephrata didn’t miss in the game’s 62nd minute when Patrushev got the ball just across midfield on the right side, sprinted to his left before ripping a bullet from 35 yards that beat Blazer keeper Carter Hurst (2 saves) for the 1-0 Ephrata lead.
“We told Andrey we weren’t going to get anything close inside the 12 to shoot anything against this team,” Deininger said when asked about Patrushev’s goal. “We were going to have to hit some balls from outside, and he’s one of the few players in the league, if not the only player in the league that can hit a ball like that. He hit a perfect shot.”
But still, with 18 minutes remaining, there was plenty of game left. Mennonite had one chance in the 73rd minute when Ben Lefever got a shot off following a corner, which Hummel secured.
Ephrata then missed a golden opportunity to go up 2-0 with less than eight minutes to go when Hurst fumbled the ball in front of his net and it right to Ephrata’s JT. Truskey. Unfortunately, he was surprised and was unable to get a shot off.
Then, with 6:49 to go, LMH forced another corner. This time, after a clearing attempt by Ephrata failed, Wagner entered the box and touched it to Benner. Hummel got a piece of Benner’s blast, but not enough as it found the net under the crossbar for the game-tying goal.
A minute and a half later, Lynch delivered the deciding blow.
“They dictated the pressure,” Deininger said of the Blazers. “They dictate how they play. They have an awful lot of good players who are very skilled and quick. We knew coming in it would be more of a defensive minded game. We were looking to clear the ball, have our guys up top get it and do the best we could with it. For most of the game it worked. “
“I’m extremely proud of our effort and what we did,” he continued. “They are upset now because we were within a whisker of winning it.”
For the game, Mennonite out-shot Ephrata 17-3 and held a 6-1 advantage in corners.
About Todd Ruth
Latest News
-
Celebrate Autumn at The Log Cabin
This fall, you’ll want to give thanks for the bounty...
-
Welcome to Dental Care of Ephrata
Dr. David Schlosser, owner of Dental Care of Ephrata, celebrates...
-
Former Ephrata QB Gyree Durante takes a stand by taking a knee
The moment Gyree Durante’s knee hit the ground when the...
-
Minutes from L-L finals berth, Ephrata stunned by Blazers
Excruciating. That’s the only way to describe Ephrata’s fortunes Tuesday...
-
Ephrata resident competing for Ms. Senior America crown
By Eric G. Stark With her resume,...
-
CV snaps girls’ 18-game win streak, heads to finals with 1-0 victory
Wes Deininger sighed as he walked across the turf Tuesday...
-
Taking a trip back in time
EHS Class of ‘43 holds reunion; all living members stayed...
-
Celebrate Autumn at The Log Cabin
This fall, you’ll want to give thanks for the...
-
Welcome to Dental Care of Ephrata
Dr. David Schlosser, owner of Dental Care of Ephrata,...
-
Former Ephrata QB Gyree Durante takes a stand by taking a knee
The moment Gyree Durante’s knee hit the ground when...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
scott fickes says:
-
Britt Weaver says: