Moua headed to States
Cocalico sophomore punches ticket after placing 9th at regionals
For the third-straight post-season tournament, Cocalico sophomore Ammala Moua bested her freshman performance on the golf course. By doing so on Monday at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood, she qualified for the PIAA state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf resort in York.
Moua fired a 40-40 eight over par 80 Monday in less than wonderful weather conditions.
“You had the wind, the chill and the rain,” explained Moua. “But we got clean, lift and place which was very helpful, especially when your ball is not in a good lie.”
Twenty-five girls competed in the Eastern Regional, with the top 13 moving on to States. Moua’s 80 placed her ninth, one of two from Lancaster County along with Manheim Township senior Ellen Wager (79).
Moua and Wager have clearly established themselves as the top two girls in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Only three shots separate the two in total strokes over the League, District and Regional Tournaments.
Two other L-L girls failed to make Monday’s cut. Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Lapinski (88) and Kathryn Pelensky (94) saw their seasons come to a close.
“I’m not a long hitter,” added Moua, when asked about her round. “Getting on the greens in regulation was really rare for me. It was a lot of chipping and putting. I saved a lot of pars and bogies. It was fantastic.”
Moua carded eight pars and two birdies (both par three holes) over the 5,700 yard course, which she felt the conditions made to seem much longer. And despite her consistency, was not overly confident.
“To be honest, coming in here, I had little hope,” noted Moua. “With the two practice rounds, I didn’t do so well. I was in the high 80s. So today’s outcome was surprising to me.”
Last year at Golden Oaks Moua posted a 93, ending her season.
That hurdle is behind her.
“My accomplishment was met this year, so let’s see how I do in states,” she said.
