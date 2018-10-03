- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
Mounts can’t overcome mistakes in loss to Elco
Throughout the process of rebuilding a program, there are going to be plenty of growing pains along the way.
Unfortunately, Ephrata endured such a moment this past Friday at home vs. Elco.
In what turned out to be a very “winnable game” the Mounts made critical mistakes at critical times. And in the end, they were staring at a tough 21-18 loss to the Raiders.
With the Raiders clinging to the three-point advantage late, freshman linebacker Luke Williams sealed Ephrata’s fate when he picked off Mount QB Caden Keefer with 1:22 to play.
“There were so many opportunities in that game that we had to kind of take control,” Ephrata Coach Kris Miller said. “And we just didn’t make the play offensively, defensively, or special teams. It was all three phases that we made mistakes that cost us the game.”
Case in point, the Mounts (2-3 Section Three, 2-4 overall) failed to convert a PAT or two-point conversion after each of their three touchdowns. Those three points turned out to be the margin of victory.
Offensively, Ephrata QBs were picked off three times on the night, including one that went for a pick six as the Mounts were driving for a potential go-ahead score.
And on defense, a few big pass plays allowed Elco drives to continue on to eventual scores.
While those are certainly signs of a young team, Miller was quick to not question his team’s effort as he saw them answer each Elco touchdown with a score of their own.
“I love the way this team fights,” he said. “I love the way they are going to fight until the last second and are going to play hard…all the time. The program is heading in the right direction.”
After a scoreless first quarter where each defense came up with one interception and held the other team with fourth down stops, Ephrata had the first scoring opportunity but Kai Mast’s 32-yard field goal attempt was wide.
Elco (4-1 section, 5-1 overall) took over at its own 20, and on the first play, quarterback Braden Bohannon (4-6-1, 97 yards) hooked up with Elijah Herb on a 38-yard pass play to the Ephrata 42. Eight plays later, the Raiders cashed in when Bohannon hit Williams out of the backfield for a 17-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal.
Ephrata’s Sammy Knowles blocked the extra point to keep the score at 6-0 in favor of the Raiders.
It stayed that way until Ephrata took over for one last possession before the half with 3:44 to play.
Keefer, who threw for 235 yards on an 18 for 32 night, got Ephrata in scoring position with pass plays of 21, 19 and 20 yards as the Mounts moved to the Elco 28. A key personal foul call on Elco got the Mounts inside the 10, and Keefer finished it off four plays later when he ran it in from three yards out with 19 seconds left to tie the score at 6-6 heading to the half.
Elco regained the lead with 1:40 to go in the third when Bohannon guided the Raiders 96 yards in 10 plays before taking it in himself from seven yards out for the go-ahead score. He then hit Williams out of the backfield for the two-point conversion, and the Raiders now led 14-6.
Ephrata responded on the ensuing drive, however, as Keefer opened the drive hitting Tucker Parmer, who hauled in seven catches for 117 yards, on a 27-yard gain to the Elco 36. A tough nine-yard run by sophomore running back Richard Greer then gave the Mounts first-and-goal, but on a third down play Keefer had to leave the game with an injury when he attempted to score but was stopped at the one-yard line.
Ephrata still decided to go for the touchdown on fourth down, and reserve quarterback Miracle Wratto called his own number. Wratto was initially stopped at the line of scrimmage, but on second effort found his way into the endzone to cut the Raider lead to 14-12 with 9:27 to go.
After failing on the two-point conversion, the Mounts got the ball right back when Greer jarred the ball loose from Bohannon, and Parker Heinsey pounced on the loose ball at the Elco 26.
But it was the Elco defense that returned the favor three plays later. After gaining a yard on the first two plays, Ephrata faced a third-and-nine at the 25 when disaster struck. Wratto went back to pass and as he was rolling right, got hit, and the ball found the hands of Elco lineman Robert Walck, who scooped it out of midair and took it to the House 65 yards for a back-breaking score.
“It was just a play where (Wratto) was kind of under pressure and he tried to roll out and use his athleticism and make something happen,” Miller said when asked of the play. “Unfortunately it didn’t work out. But he’s young and he’ll learn from it. That’s a teachable moment for a sophomore like that. He’s so athletic that sometimes those things happen.”
To the Mounts’ credit, Ephrata answered right back, driving 77 yards in 13 plays. Keefer returned for the drive and connected with Knowles, who leaped over a defender to haul in a 14-yard touchdown catch with 4:31 to go to get the Mounts back to within three points at 21-18.
Then, after an onside kick failed, the Mounts’ defense did allow one first down before stuffing Elco on a big fourth down play to get the ball back one last time.
But after an interference penalty was called on Elco, putting the Mounts in great shape at their own 43 with 1:30 left, Williams’ interception finally put Ephrata away for good.
Up next, Ephrata travels to Columbia Friday night to take on the Tide, beginning at 7 p.m.
