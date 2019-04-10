Bound for Beantown: Undeterred by loss of limb, McDermott’s next challenge is to conquer Boston Marathon For Brian McDermott, everything was going as planned. He... Posted April 10, 2019

Mounts win sixth-straight, knock off E-town, 6-1 There comes a time in every game where it can... Posted April 10, 2019

Eagles knock off LMH Despite the fact that Cocalico boys volleyball saw its sizable... Posted April 10, 2019

Clyde L. Young, 82, USMC, Lancaster Malleable worker, OMPH member, Phils fan, collected vinyl records Clyde L. Young, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday,... Posted April 10, 2019

Paul W. Beyer, 88, 52-year Bowery Mission worker, Rothsville Fire Co. fire policeman Paul W. Beyer, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday,... Posted April 10, 2019

Post-apocalyptic parables: ‘Godspell’ at Prima Theatre The unthinkable has happened. World War III has occurred, destroying... Posted April 10, 2019