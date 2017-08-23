Home   >   Sports   >   Page named top assistant at Shippensburg University

Page named top assistant at Shippensburg University

August 23, 2017
Former Cocalico and Syracuse University field hockey standout Jordan Page recently was named an assistant coach at Shippensburg.

Shippensburg University Head Field Hockey Coach Tara Zollinger has announced the hiring of Syracuse University alumna Jordan Page as an assistant coach beginning with the 2017 season.

Page will serve as Zollinger’s primary assistant. She joins the Raiders after serving as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Syracuse University, where she handled video breakdown, recruiting and statistics.

“I am excited to welcome Jordan to Shippensburg University and our hockey family,” Zollinger said. “Jordan has a passion for hockey, teaching and competing. Her defensive knowledge and experience will greatly assist our defensive unit and team play. I look forward to collaborating this fall with Jordan as we pursue excellence on the field, in the classroom and in our local community. Welcome Jordan!”

Prior to her service at Syracuse, Page was the head field hockey coach at Hempfield High School for the 2016-17 season. She facilitated all practices and directed all aspects of the program, including offseason training.

“I would like to thank the administration and Tara for the opportunity to be a part of the Shippensburg family,” Page said. “It’s an honor to be able to join a championship program. Shippensburg Field Hockey has a great history of success and I am excited to be able to be a part of it, as well as help the program continue to grow.”

Page, a Denver native who graduated from Cocalico High School, has long been involved with USA Field Hockey. Most recently, Page assisted the organization with management of the National Futures Championship and the RIO Sendoff Series in addition to having a role with the Coach Education department. Page also worked as an assistant coach with the USA Futures Program from 2013-15 and the JNC u19 Camp in 2015. As a player, she was named to the U19 and U21 National Field Hockey teams.

At the club level, Page has developed extensive coaching experience – most recently serving as a head coach of Xcalibur Club, where she has coached at numerous regional and national events. Page has also served as an assistant at the National Hockey Festival, facilitating numerous drills and practice instruction.

In an accomplished collegiate career at Syracuse, Page totaled 22 goals and 38 assists (82 points) as a two-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-Region Second Team defender. Her 38 assists rank fourth all-time at Syracuse, and her 82 points rank 15th.

Page was an All-Big East Conference Second Team performer as a sophomore and a two-time All-Tournament Team selection (Big East in 2012, ACC in 2013). She played in 89 games and made 72 starts – including all 66 of the team’s games from 2012-14. As a senior captain in 2014, Page helped lead Syracuse to its first-ever NCAA Championship game appearance. She graduated in 2015 with a degree in health and physical education.

