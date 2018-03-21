- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
Perez appearance highlights 39th Ephrata Lions Club Show
The Ephrata Lions Club is sponsoring its 39th annual Sports Card Show and Auction on Saturday, March 24, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Ephrata Recreation Center. The Rec Center is located at 130 South Academy Drive, Ephrata, near the intersection of US 322 and PA 272. Overflow Parking is available at the Ephrata Middle School.
Approximately 40 sports memorabilia dealers will be present to buy, sell, and trade baseball cards and other sports-related items (all available dealer tables are currently sold.).
Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Hall of Fame infielder Tony Perez will sign autographs for attendees purchasing tickets. During his career, Perez was a seven-time All Star, and was the MVP of the 1967 All-Star Game. He was also a member of the 1983 National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies. Perez was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July 2000.
Perez’s appearance is sponsored by Keystone State Baseball & Softball Academy, the Ephrata National Bank, and Summers Trucking.
Admission to the show is $5 for adults, $1 for children under 12. Autograph tickets are $35 each for one autograph on a “flat” (e.g., a card, photo, or magazine) or a baseball, or $45 all other items (e.g., equipment or apparel). Autographs may include only one inscription. Only 300 autograph tickets will be sold, and are only available in person on the day of the show.
Additional autographs beyond the initial 300 will be sold if time permits, but ticket sales will stop at 12:30 p.m. No mail orders will be accepted, and there are no advanced ticket sales. Ticket buyers may bring their own items to be autographed, or items may be purchased from dealers or from the Ephrata Lions Club.
A sports memorabilia auction will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m.. Over 250 items will be auctioned, including valuable individual sports cards, complete card sets, sports publications, photographs, figurines, baseballs, and other souvenirs. Some of the memorabilia to be auctioned have been autographed by current and former stars from all sports. Payment terms are cash and local checks (with proper ID). Credit cards are not accepted.
Proceeds from the event benefit Ephrata youth sports programs and the Ephrata Recreation Center, in addition to Ephrata youth counseling and support organizations. The event also helps the Lions Club sponsor the 16U Ephrata Lions baseball team. Additional details, including the auction list (available late January 2018), can be found on the Ephrata Lions web site at http://ephratalions.org.
For additional information, please contact Jack Forney (717-314-0962) or Brad Lauderman (717-471-3968), or e-mail cardshow@ephratalions.org.
