Positive vibes coming out of Mounts’ camp

The Lancaster-Lebanon League held its annual Football Media Day Friday, Aug. 10 at Enck’s Catering in Manheim.

Staff writer Todd Ruth caught up with the contingent from Ephrata, which included junior Caden Keefer and seniors Cody Mountz and Arturo Ramirez, along with third-year Head Coach Kris Miller.

Ephrata enters the season having to replace a bunch of seniors off last year’s 0-10 team, and the current losing streak has now reached 51 games. However, the Mounts have a number of good skill position kids back, and will step down to Section Three from Two the next two seasons, which should help.

Below is a transcript of Ruth’s conversation with the Ephrata contingent at Media Day:

Todd Ruth: How many kids do you have out this year and are you pleased with your numbers?

Kris Miller: We have 42. And 42 is a nice number because it allows us to do our starters, do our scout team and we don’t have a ton of kids standing around at practice. It is bordering on the smaller side but as long as everyone stays healthy we should be OK.

TR: How do you feel it has gone so far?

KM: It’s been all right. The kids have some bumps and bruises but the one thing I think the coaching staff has said is the work-ethic has improved drastically from the previous years. We come to practice with a better attitude, a better focus and we execute a lot better…we just got to continuously raise the bar every day to get to where we want to go.

TR: How do you guys as players handle the fact that you haven’t had success in a while? Do you carry that with you or is it a case where you just are looking ahead to the new season and starting a new beginning?

Cody Mountz: I feel as though we have a good rapport with our leaders and who we have on the field to play. We are playing with more heart and are more together instead of everyone playing for themselves. I feel like we’ve been on a drastic upclimb with that.

Caden Keefer: I think you can use (the losing) as a chip on your shoulder, and try to go out and prove everybody wrong and have success.

TR: How important is it for you guys to get that win and get that monkey off your back?

CM: I feel like a lot of this with the losing, I think it’s something that everyone has been used to and that’s something we have to change. The first couple practices this year we kind of set the bar really high and hopefully we can carry that momentum into the season.

CK: I just think that getting that first one is going to be the most important win. Then we just need to use that momentum and go from there.

TR: You guys are moving to Section Three this year. Coach, you have some experience in that section coaching at Northern Lebanon. How do you feel you guys will fit in?

KM: I’ve been saying the same thing the last two years, at the end of the day, where we were as a program it didn’t really matter who we were playing against, we had to raise our bar. Section Three offers a different set of challenges. It’s a different set of teams. Obviously I do have some familiarity with those teams but we can’t say since we are going down to Section Three it’s going to be so much easier. If we do that then we are not going to get to where we need to go. We still have to gain ground. We were (in Section Three) three and four years ago and we didn’t take care of business. So we got to focus on taking care of ourselves and what we need to do to get better, and then whoever we play on a Friday night, go out and perform at our highest level possible. We have to get better at what we do. If we worry about who we are playing and all that stuff we are going to lose focus.

TR: It’s your third year at Ephrata, so I’m sure everyone is starting to get used to the way you do things. How has that familiarity helped as you move forward?

KM: The kids on the team have only played for this coaching staff so there is a familiarity with terminology, there is a familiarity with what we expect and the way we want to practice a go to work. The scheme has stayed the same…we’ve tweaked it obviously year to year based on what we have coming back, and tried to simplify things to allow us to think a little bit less when we are playing. Just to be able to react and play fast.

TR: Looking at your roster, you have a lot of nice skill kids this year. I assume if you can put a line together it will go a long way?

KM: We lost a lot of seniors from last year’s team who contributed. But with that we have a lot of kids that were sophomores and juniors last year who gained a ton of experience. Some of the seniors we have now have played varsity football for now three years, and they have done that against some of the best teams in the league in Section Two. The kids that were sophomores last year and now juniors…same deal. They got a lot of playing experience. We lost a lot of kids but we also have a lot of kids coming back. We are fortunate that the kids coming up from the junior high level had some success last year. And the way they fit in with the kids we have returning, they complement each other very well. Upfront, we got to be able to block and move people, and move the line of scrimmage. We have Ethan Moyer back, Matt Rebuck is back, Arturo Ramirez is back, Damian Kubovcsak…so there are four kids that have varsity experience. They maybe didn’t start the whole season but at least they know what it’s like to play varsity football. And we do have some younger kids who are going to see some playing time there and get some reps. It’s nice. We have options at pretty much every position. We don’t have a ton of offensive linemen. We have 10, 11, 12 offensive linemen but we have some other kids that we could throw in there in an emergency situation, and then defensively we have a couple other kids we can add to the mix.

TR: What your goal this year as a program?

KM: We got to compete. Our motto we always say is, “Win all day.” We want to be the best team that we can possibly be, whether it’s in the classroom, the community, on the football field, give the effort that the community can be proud of and it can be something they can support. And be a good reflection of our student body.