Reamstown Reds advance in Berks MSBL Playoffs
The Reamstown Athletic Association Reds lost their first game but won their second to advance to week two of the double elimination Berks Senior Baseball League championship tournament.
On Saturday, the fourth-seeded Reds traveled to Birdsboro to play the sixth-seeded Reading Mets. Rod Martzall took the mound for Reamstown and pitched well, throwing a complete game, allowing only one earned run on five hits, with eight strikeouts. But the Reds’ bats and gloves offered Martzall little support, as the defense allowed two unearned runs late in the ballgame, and the offense managed only one run on five hits.
The Reds had good scoring opportunities in three innings but left seven runners on base. Catcher Mike Sensenig drove in the lone run on a 3-2 single to right in the fourth that tied the game for a time.
Faced with elimination, the Reds were back in Birdsboro on Sunday to face the Yankees in a losers’ bracket game. The day started out looking bleak, when the Yanks got on the board with two runs, one earned, in the first. But on this day, the Reds’ bats were not silent, as they plated three in their half of the inning to take a 3-2 lead. With one out, Eric Ackerman rolled a ball through the right side to score Aaron Pannebecker. After Ackerman was erased on a fielder’s choice, Doug Erb stole second and came in on pitcher Todd Adair’s two-out hit. An error kept the inning alive for Scott Elliott who drove in the third run of the frame with a single.
While holding the lead on the mound through the middle innings, Adair added to the margin by starting the bottom of the fifth with a double to the left field fence and scoring on Elliott’s line- drive double.
With the score now 4-2, the Yankees threatened the lead in the sixth, as they scored a run and had runners on second on third with one out. A tiring Adair dug deep to get the last two outs of the inning, inducing two infield pop ups and stranding the tying and go-ahead runs.
In the bottom of the inning, the Reds effectively put the game away by adding three more insurance runs. Pannebecker led off with a triple over the center fielder’s head. With one out, Ackerman walked and stole second, and Erb followed with a two-run single. With two outs, Bo Keck’s line-drive single to center scored Erb, and the Reds took a 7-3 lead into the seventh.
Adair struggled a little bit in the final frame, as the Yanks scored one unearned run and brought the tying run to the plate, but he once again worked his way out of trouble, and the Reds’ playoff drive stayed alive.
The Reds’ next game in the playoffs will take place next Saturday (10 a.m.) in Birdsboro against the Cubs. If they can win that one and the losers’ bracket final after that (also in Birdsboro, 1 p.m.), the Reds will play for the league championship on Sunday in Reading’s First Energy Stadium, beginning at 1 p.m. Should a second game be needed, that contest would follow at 4 p.m.
