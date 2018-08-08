Reamstown Reds split DH with Reading

The Reamstown Athletic Association Reds ended their Berks Senior Baseball League regular season on Sunday with a doubleheader split with the Reading Mets.

Game one repeated a familiar recent theme for the Reds, who got a great pitching effort from their starter but wasted it by failing to offer offensive support. Bo Keck allowed only one run on three hits in his five innings of work, but the Reds could get nothing across the plate until Keck himself drove in their only run in the seventh.

By that time, the Mets had extended their lead to 5-0, and Reamstown suffered their third consecutive loss. The Reds got only three hits, but Thom Smucker had two of them and reached base all three times he was up.

In the second game, Reamstown manager Mike Sensenig juggled the lineup a bit, and his strategy paid off, as the Reds jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first on two RBI-doubles from Doug Erb and Rod Martzall.

The Reds were at it again in the second, when Josh Shipton, who had singled, moved to third on Troy Boyer’s opposite field hit, and scored on Harry Rogers’s hit to center. Ben Eyster added more insurance with a long double that plated Smucker in the third.

On the mound for the Reds, Eric Ackerman worked out of jams in the first and second, and Josh Shipton allowed only one baserunner in the next two frames to keep the score at 4-0. In the bottom of the fourth, the game came to an abrupt halt, when a Mets player was ejected and refused to leave the park. The umpires declared the game over, and the Reds had a win.

Reamstown ends its season at 8-8, good enough for third place in the league. The league playoffs begin next Saturday, with the Reds facing Mike and Joe’s Yankees in round one.