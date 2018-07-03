- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
Robb and son race at LODRS
Kevin Robb and son Kyle were participants at the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series held Memorial Day weekend at Maple Grove Raceway.
They were among the 530 racers competing in the second Division 1 race of the 2018 season. Kevin was doubled entered in the event with his Super Comp dragster and Super Gas 1963 Corvette roadster. Kyle was driving his show car quality 1966 Chevy Nova in the Super Street Eliminator.
During Saturday’s Super Comp eliminations, Kevin won the first round with his dragster. He would have to wait till Sunday to compete in the remaining rounds. Kyle wasn’t as fortunate in the Super Street category. He did have the consolation of receiving a plaque for the Best Appearing Car at the event. Kevin returned to the starting line with his Corvette roadster and was eliminated in the first round of Super Gas. In 2017 Kevin Robb won the Keystone Nationals driving the same1963 Corvette roadster.
Sunday’s eliminations was an opportunity for Kevin to go through more rounds in Super Comp with his dragster. Kevin lost in the second round of Super Comp racing.
The Robb family will be busy throughout the remaining 2018 racing season. Kevin and his son Kyle compete in the Maple Grove Raceway Money Trail Series. Kevin usually misses some of the aforementioned races because of competing at national and divisional events. The elder Robb will race at Norwalk, Ohio and Maple Grove when they hold their national events. Son Kyle and his mother Michelle will be there at the starting line to stage Kevin’s race vehicles. Hopefully, Kevin will put Denver, PA on the racing map with another national event win.
About Mashie Mihalko
