Robb wins Super Gas Eliminator at the Dodge NHRA Nationals
Kevin Robb placed Denver, PA on the national drag racing map when he outlasted 54 competitors in the Super Gas category. He raced through six rounds of competition to win the coveted Wally trophy.
This victory will add to the three other national event wins that he has attained during his racing career. The Honey Brook native did double duty at the Dodge Nationals driving his Super Comp dragster which is also sponsored by A-1 Mulch. His performance did not match the national event win at the 2017 Summernationals held in Englishtown,NJ. Robb lasted through three rounds of Super Comp competition before being eliminated.
In addition to competing in national and division events with his Super Comp dragster and Super Gas Corvette roadster, Robb also races in the Money Trail Series at Maple Grove Raceway. Kevin finished in 9th place qualifying him to be part of the Maple Grove Team. The Maple Grove Team competed against other member tracks of Division 1 at Numidia Raceway in late September.
Robb recently added to his trophy case with his Super Gas victory at the Pennsylvania Dutch Classic held at Maple Grove Raceway. He had to win five rounds of racing to be the Super Gas winner. Kevin will attend a few bracket races for the remaining 2017 season to keep his driving skills honed for 2018.
