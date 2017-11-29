Home   >   Sports   >   Seeing Stars: Local athletes earn accolades

By on November 29, 2017

Ephrata’s Madison Root battles Manheim Central’s Brittany Benner for the ball at Ephrata High School in Ephrata, PA on October 7, 2017. KIRK NEIDERMYER | LCW Correspondent Photographer

Ephrata soccer players Maddie Root and Andrey Patrushev, along with Cocalico senior runner Jamie Zamrin and Lady Eagle volleyball player Madi Flatt headline a list of local athletes who were recently honored as section all-stars.

Root, a junior who scored 17 goals and notched 13 assists in leading the Lady Mounts to the Section Two title, was named the Most Valuable Player in Section Two.

Patrushev, a senior, meanwhile was named Section Two MVP on the boy’s side after tallying 23 goals and 14 assists to lead the Mounts in scoring and helped them advance to the State Tournament.

Zamrin, a senior who won her third-straight L-L League title this fall, was named the L-L League Runner of the Year.

Flatt earned her second-straight Section Three MVP honor in leading the Cocalico girls volleyball team to another successful season.

The following is a complete list of section all-stars from Cocalico and Ephrata for each sport (football all-stars will be released Wednesday):

GIRLS SOCCER

Section 2 First Team

  • Maddie Root, Jr., Ephrata; Allysa Hirneisen, Sr., Cocalico; Katelyn Geib, So., Cocalico; Annie Slovak, So., Ephrata; and Abbie Weist, So., Ephrata.

Section 2 Second Team

  • Paxton Steffy, Sr., Cocalico; Brooke Ludwig, Jr., Ephrata; Hayley Sheehan, Sr., Ephrata.

Section 2 Academic All-Stars

  • Lauren Zemeski, Sr., Cocalico; and Erielle Wiest, Sr., Ephrata.

BOYS SOCCER

Section 2 First Team

  • Aaron Weitzel, So., Cocalico; Aaron Cummings, Sr., Ephrata; AJ Morales, Sr., Ephrata; and Andrey Patrushev, Sr., Ephrata.

Section 2 Second Team

  • Danny Harrington, Jr., Cocalico; and Jaden Truskey, Sr., Ephrata.

Section 2 Academic All-Stars

  • Tommy Denlinger, Sr., Cocalico; and AJ Morales, Sr., Ephrata.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section 2 Second Team

  • Brielle Brock, So., Ephrata; and Denae Potteiger, Sr., Ephrata.

Section 3 First Team

  • Madi Flatt, Sr., Cocalico (Section MVP); Grace Hutchison, Sr., Cocalico; and Morgan Dunn, Sr., Cocalico.

Section 3 Second Team

  • Nyla Gensemer, Jr., Cocalico.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section 2 First Team

  • Jennie Young, Sr., Ephrata; Megan Mahlandt, Sr., Ephrata.

Section 2 Second Team

  • Hannah Custer, Fr., Cocalico; Brianna Keeney, Sr., Cocalico; and Summer Haldeman, So., Cocalico.

Section 2 Hon. Mention

  • Anne Sensenig, Sr., Ephrata; and Maddie Tihansky, Jr., Ephrata.

GOLF

L-L Honorable Mention

  • Nolan Hesko, Sr., Cocalico.

Section 2 All-Stars

  • Nolan Hesko, Sr., Cocalico; Nathaniel Martin, Sr., Cocalico; Colby Martin, Sr., Cocalico; and Ammala Moua, Fr., Cocalico.

Section 2 Hon. Mention

  • Evelyn Cable, Sr., Cocalico; and Tayler Moyer, Sr., Ephrata.

GIRLS TENNIS

Section 2 Hon. Mention

  • Jacquie Lagaza, Sr., Cocalico.

CROSS COUNTRY

L-L Runner of the Year

  • Jamie Zamrin, Sr., Cocalico.

L-L All-Stars

(Top 25 in L-L Meet)

  • (Girls) Jamie Zamrin, Cocalico; Mary Campbell, Ephrata; Alyssa Fedorshak, Ephrata; Sydney Morgan, Ephrata. (Boys) Andrew Foster, Ephrata; Evan Kreider, Cocalico; Dylan Becker, Cocalico.

Section 1 First Team

  • (Girls) Mary Campbell, Ephrata; Alyssa Fedorshak, Ephrata. (Boys) Andrew Foster, Ephrata.

Section 2 First Team

  • (Girls) Jamie Zamrin, Cocalico. (Boys) Evan Kreider, Cocalico; Dylan Becker, Cocalico; and Dan Main, Cocalico.

Section 2 Second Team

  • (Boys) Max McCormack, Cocalico; and Evan Trowbridge, Cocalico.

Scholar Athletes- Cocalico

  • Ashley Derr, Jamie Zamrin, Kayla Oberholtzer, Dan Main and Daniel Frederick.

Scholar Athletes- Ephrata

  • Nadine Eichenlaub, Sydney Morgan and Seth Bollinger.

