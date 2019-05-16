Sensenig & Gingrich claim first L-L titles
Olivia Sensenig picked the right time to come up with the biggest two jumps of her young high school career.
Saturday at the L-L League Meet at Hempfield, the sophomore broke her personal record in the long jump by more than eight inches when she posted identical leaps of 17-9¼ on her first two attempts.
That distance was good enough to hold off both Laura Good of Manheim Central (17-4) and defending champion Aviona Saunders of Conestoga Valley (17-0¼) as Sensenig claimed her first-ever L-L gold
“I was really surprised because the one girl (Saunders) was ranked above me and I was really expecting her to do well. I wasn’t sure where I was going to place but she ended up not doing as well as she was seeded and I pulled out a PR so yeah, I was really excited about that,” Sensenig said of her gold-medal jump.
Sensenig’s gold was one of two earned by Cocalico athletes on the weekend as junior thrower Brock Gingrich backed up his top-seed ranking with a throw of 54-8¼ to claim his first shot put title.
“I felt like there was a lot of great energy out here today,” Gingrich said. “I had a good night sleep last night…I had to make sure I was all ready for today, and I thought today power throw-wise I felt pretty good and had a couple good throws.”
Gingrich made his winning throw on his second attempt of the day, although he did get one in the grass in the “57” range in the finals only to have that one thrown out due to a foul.
“I was trying to hit the grass,” he admitted. “That last one was a foul but they said they measured it at like 57 or something so I was pretty happy about that.”
He was also happy he could share his gold with Cocalico throwing coach Scott Krall.
“I’m just thankful for my coaches and my family,” he said. “Coach Krall means the world to me. I don’t look at it as my medal…it’s his and mine.”
Gingrich’s toss was just shy of his personal record of 55-3 set just last week at the Blue Streak Relays.
He finished just ahead of runner-up Gabe Frederick of Lampeter-Strasburg, who threw 52-11¼. Dylan Lambrecht of northern Lebanon was third (49-1½).
All told, the Cocalico boys captured seven medals this weekend and finished eighth in the team standings with 36 points.
In addition to Gingrich’s gold, fellow thrower Josh Hoover turned in a silver-medal performance in the discus. The Cocalico senior put out a throw of 153-0 to finish second in the event only to Lambrecht of Northern Lebanon (161-10).
A pair of Eagle boy athletes earned bronze medals as senior Austin Landers took third in the long jump with a distance of 21-3½, while senior Joe Zimmerman placed third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.89.
The final three medals for the Eagle boys were seventh-place medals. Noah Palm took seventh in the javelin with a throw of 161-2. The Cocalico boys 4 x 100 relay team of Moses Madison, Bryce Flinton, Aaron Weitzel and Landers placed seventh with a time of 44.80. And the 4 x 400 squad of Evan Kreider, Nick Stauffer, Weitzel and Zimmerman earned the seventh-place medal with a time of 3:30.56.
Sensenig said the key to her win was in her steps leading up to her takeoff.
“My steps when we were doing the run throughs, I was over the mark so coach just moved me back,” she said. “And I just really made sure my last two steps were fast so that I was getting a good pop up off the board.”
In addition to her gold medal in the long jump, Sensenig placed second in the triple jump Friday with a jump of 36-8½, and earned a fourth-place medal in the 100 hurdles (15.81) to cap an outstanding weekend.
“I didn’t do my best in the triple jump but I did get 36-8½ so I was OK with that,” she said. “The hurdles I’m pretty sure it was a PR. The timing is different but I’m pretty sure Coach (Lyndon) Engle said that was a PR, and it was in the rain too, so I was happy with that.”
The Cocalico girls finished 10th as a team with 30 points. The Eagles earned four other medals on the day in addition to Sensenig’s individual placements.
Sprinter Kaia Martz took eighth place in the girls 400 with a time of 1:00.19. She also anchored a pair of Eagle relays to seventh-place medals, joining Saige Musser, Maddie Mattos and Katrelle Stoltzfus in the 4 x 100 relay (51.42) while running with Musser, Mattos and Sensenig to finish in a time of 4:12.87 in the 4 x 400.
Up next, the District Three Meet will be held Friday (1 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.) at Shippensburg University..
