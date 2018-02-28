Shue, boys 4X8 re-set indoor records at States Sophomore wins silver, relay takes bronze The Ephrata winter track... Posted February 28, 2018

Loss to Shippensburg ends Mounts’ season Sometimes no matter how much you want something, no matter... Posted February 28, 2018

Making history: Cocalico sends three to States for first time While they had no champions, the Cocalico wrestling team made... Posted February 28, 2018

Iron Chef competition heating up The 12th annual Iron Chef competition is slated for March... Posted February 28, 2018

Declaration House construction begins in summer The former Denver House, 240 Main Street, will become the... Posted February 28, 2018

CHS assembly will address active shooter situations Cocalico High School will hold an assembly next month to... Posted February 28, 2018