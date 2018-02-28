- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
Shue, boys 4X8 re-set indoor records at States
Sophomore wins silver, relay takes bronze
The Ephrata winter track & field season ended this past Sunday at Penn State University where five EHS athletes competed at the PTFCA Indoor State Championships.
Tyler Shue ended his splendid indoor campaign with back to back outstanding performances, first in the 4X800 meter relay, then later in the afternoon in the 800 meter run.
Shue opened the eyes of all in attendance with his 1:54.44 leadoff leg in the relay. Teammates Tanyon Loose (2:01.39), Alex Morales, (2:00.29) and Andrew Foster (2:01.60) finished off the relay in a school record and season best time of 7:57.71. This was some nine seconds faster than their best effort of the season. The team crossed the line in third place behind only Central Bucks West (7:52.55) and Pennridge High School (7:57.37).
Later in the day, Shue came back with another stunner, mixing it up with Liam Conway of Owen J. Roberts for the second time this season, and as well as a host of other talented runners in a stacked 800 meter field.
Shue forged his way into the lead just over half way through the race.
“I really thought we had a state champion going home with us” stated coach John Keller. The with some 75 meters or so to go, Conway made one final push and it was just enough to overtake the young sophomore from Ephrata. Shue crossed the line in a wild time of 1:53.85, just behind Conway at 1:53.51.
It was an obvious indoor school record and personal record.
“It was just an amazing race to watch,” said Keller, “and to bring home State silver is just an outstanding accomplishment. This is a testament to what distance coaches Mike DelPiano and Wayne Hooper have done with these boys all winter, two great races that will forever go down in EHS winter track history.”
While all the action was happening on the track, senior Jenna Raezer found herself competing with the state’s best shot putters. Raezer finished 14th overall with a best “put” of 36 feet, 4½ inches. This is Jenna’s third best toss of her short 1½ year career.
These athletes have one short week off as the spring season gets started Monday March 5.
