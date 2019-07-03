Three Cocalico HS players earn All-State Rugby honors

Three Cocalico High School players are among eight local players to make the USA Rugby High School All American team.

Three Cocalico High School incoming sophomores, Turk Baum, Aiden Pavlek and Jacob Humphrey made the Pennsylvania All-State team that traveling to Springfield, Mass. last weekend to play in the USA Rugby Regional Cup Tournament against the Massachusetts and Connecticut teams.

Pavlek, Baum, and Humphrey played for Berks U15 team, which along with Berks High School Rugby had very successful spring rugby seasons.

Both the Berks High School and U15 teams made it but lost each league’s state championship game.

The HS team finished the year ranked No. 47 in the nation.

The USA Rugby Regional Cup Tournament —versus Massachusetts and Connecticut All-State teams — is the pathway for players to get selected to the USA Rugby High School All American team.

Local state all-star players are listed below with their grades for this past season and schools: Seth Kramlich, 11th, Wilson; Matt Fernandez, 11th, Wilson; Zak Elgogari, 10th, Wilson; James Stelluti, 10th, Schuylkill Valley; Oliver McQuade, 10th, Exeter; Turk Baum, 9th, Cocalico; Aiden Pavlek, 9th, Cocalico; and Jacob Humphrey, 9th, Cocalico.