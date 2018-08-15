Three generations of speed

Youndts make racing a family affair

His grandpa Allen was the Super-Pro champion in 1983. His dad Austin was the 2017 Division One champ. And this year, in his first full season, 12-year-old Jordon Youndt is the points leader in senior youth motorcycle drag racing at Reading Motorcycle Club in Oley.

While Allen preferred vehicles with four wheels, Austin and Jordon both chose the two-wheel route. And both grew up at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton.

“He was probably three years old on his first ride, here on the driveway,” explained Austin, accompanied by Jordon and mom Kimberley at their home in Reamstown.

Jordon’s first stab at racing was in the summer of 2017. As an 11-year-old, he was eligible for the junior (5-11) youth class. One double-elimination race and he was hooked. He was in for the entire campaign in 2018.

“I was worried the first time I did it,” said Jordon, “because I didn’t know what to do. The scary part was getting on the track. Everybody was waiting for me.”

He is certainly more comfortable now, despite being the youngest in his new (12-16) classification. Jordon is also the youngest of the three generations to line up on the two-lane tracks. Austin didn’t get started until 2011 when he was 26.

There are some weekends when the two are both racing at separate venues, Jordon at Oley and Austin at Mohnton.

“I’ll be at Maple Grove and Kim will be with Jordon,” added Austin. “She sends me videos.”

In addition to the videography work, Kim also oversees the entire weekend for team Youndt.

“I usually wake everybody up,” she explained. “I have the RV packed with the food and clothing. I have everything that we need for the weekend.”

There are several differences in the races run by dad and son, but also a couple of similarities. While Jordon tops off at 54 miles per hour over a 480 foot race, Austin reaches 150 mph and covers a quarter mile. Jordon received his current bike last Christmas.

“It’s silver in color,” stated Jordon. “It has a drag bike body on it, which was made for my 250 cc four-stroke Honda.”

Dad’s cycle is a bit larger and faster.

“It’s a 2000, 1430 cc Bob Carpenter engine,” said Austin. “It has a ported head and cams with a racing clutch and extended swing arm.”

Despite the difference in speeds and distances, both are on the track for an average of 8.9 seconds.

For the second consecutive year, Austin is also this season’s points leader. Both he and Jordon compete under the automatic elapsed time format with races based on double elimination.

“You try to be consistent on what you dial in,” explained Jordon. “In the time trials (two runs), they get an average on how fast their bike is going that day with the weather,” added Austin.

There are two components to the “total package” that determines the winner of each run. One is how close the pair comes to (without going over) the time trial time, without going over.

“Ideally, you want to cross the finish line at the same time,” said Kim. “Regardless of who is faster, the goal is to finish at the same time.”

The second is the reaction time to the Christmas tree starting lights that are used for all drag racing events.

“We practice (the start) year round,” said Austin. “I wouldn’t say (the start) is everything, but it’s an important factor. You can automatically lose at the start by red-lighting. That’s a terrible way to lose.”

Jordon has picked up six trophies already for placing in this year’s races at the Oley track. The latest was July 12, when he took the top spot in the Auto ET class and third place in the senior youth class.

“A man cave,” offered Jordon, when asked where he would put all of the hardware.

Austin preps the two bikes for race weekends, but there is one thing he won’t touch.

“I don’t do any internal engine building or major engine repairs. I’ll leave that to the professionals,” he said.

As a mechanic, Jordon’s role is mainly as an observer.

“I’ll watch (my dad), but I don’t do any of the work yet,” he said.

The Youndts also get a ton of new friends at the raceway.

“I love our racing family,” added Kim. “I love going there and having everybody with you. Every year, for the past three years, I’ve missed one race for a wedding. Other than that, it’s our number one priority.”

She also admitted that their friends hate that they can’t plan anything due to the racing schedule. She also was quick to acknowledge that she was against the purchase of Austin’s first Motorcycle.

She still doesn’t drive one, but she will ride on the back of the new street bike. There is however one female in the family itching to get on the track. Eight year old Addison.

“She’s next,” said Kim. “She wants to race. She has a little pink scooter.”

Jordon’s final race of the 2018 season is Sept. 29, while Austin hopes to qualify for the division race on Aug. 25.