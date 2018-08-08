UWS a boon for Liebl

Expanded competition, community involvement appealing for EHS grad

Coming off a loss in the United Women’s Soccer championship game, Kay Liebl is looking to use her experience as she begins the fall season.

The Inferno Rush player is also a multi-sport athlete at Millersville, competing in soccer and track and field. She started playing soccer at a young age and hasn’t stopped since, competing for the Ephrata Youth Soccer Club, and then for the Lady Mounts in high school.

The biology major first heard about the UWS’s Inferno Rush squad through Marauders women’s soccer coach Matt Procopio. Liebl attended two open tryouts for and made the team, coached by Francisco Cleaves.

“I thought it would be a good idea to put myself out there and give it a shot,” Liebl said.

In the Inferno Rush’s formation, Liebl plays outside midfielder, mostly on the left side. Cleaves said Liebl provides the team with speed on the outside on both offense and defense. He described her as a very coachable player who is eager to learn.

“As a new player, I am still learning about the team like any new player must do, but so far it means a lot to be a part of the Inferno Rush team,” Liebl said.

As a multi-sport athlete, her spring is mainly occupied by track and field. But playing for the Inferno Rush has really helped her prepare for collegiate soccer competition in the fall semester. The summer club allows Liebl to keep playing competitively during the offseason.

“Playing for the Inferno Rush will help me increase my knowledge for the game and give me that additional season, that I don’t necessarily have in the spring season,” said Liebl, who is not the only collegiate player on the team.

Cleaves said the competition experience is a bonus to offseason workouts and practices for his college athletes.

“She improved greatly reading the game and adjusted to the speed and level of play well,” Cleaves said.

Liebl said the Inferno Rush has helped soccer grow in Lancaster County by showing opportunities beyond playing for a school or university. She also mentioned that the team’s partnerships bring the community closer together.

For example, Liebl’s former club in Ephrata is among the many youth partnerships the Inferno Rush have throughout the county.

“It means a lot to play for a team that is so close to the community I have grown up with,” Liebl said.

“I think it is great to be a part of a group that shares the same passion for soccer and desire to be good role models for the community,” she continued.

Playing for the Inferno Rush gives her and her fellow players a push to strive for a sense of professionalism and allows them to set higher goals than they may have thought possible.

She does plan on trying to continue with the Inferno Rush after she graduates from Millersville.

“Soccer has helped give me sense of dedication and sense of passion,” Liebl said. “It has taught me to work for everything that I want in life, and nothing is ever handed to you.”