Waves place second at Lititz Invitational

Denver earns fifth place

The Ephrata Tidal Waves and Denver Sharks were among the eight swim teams to compete at the annual Lititz Springs Invitational held this past Saturday at Lititz Springs Pool.

The Tidal Waves led the way locally with a second-place finish in the team standings with a total of 1045 points. Skyline took the team championship (Lititz Springs was not eligible) with a score of 1357. Millersville (3rd, 1043), Conestoga Valley (4th, 866) and Denver (5th, 493) rounded out the top five teams.

Individually, Ephrata was led by Jack Martin and Bria Burkholder, who both earned four first place individual titles.

Martin, competing in the boys 9-10 Division, captured the 25 free (14.58), 25 back (18.84), 25 fly (16.50) and 100 IM (1:24.84). Burkholder, who swam in the girls 11-12 Division, earned wins in the 50 free (31.80), 50 back (36.70), 50 fly (34.59) and 100 IM (1:23.14).

Ephrata’s Thomas McGillan and Mia Pfautz each added three individual wins apiece. McGillan, competing in the boys’ 15-and-Over bracket, won both the 50 free (25.27) and 50 breast (34.50) and set the meet record on his way to his third gold of the day in the 100 IM. His time of 1:05.57 broke the mark of 1:05.86 set last year by Adam Deckard.

Pfautz’s three wins came in the girls’ 8-and-Under 25 breast (25.53), 25 fly (21.81) and 100 IM (1:53.01).

Denver was led by Evelyn Musser, who claimed the team’s lone individual gold by winning the girls’ 8-and-Under 25 back with a winning time of 25.12.

Top-10 finishers in each event were as follows:

LITITZ SPRINGS INVITATIONAL

Girls 8U 100 Free Relay

Ephrata (Cameron Bitner, Allison Martin, Mia Pfautz, Lylah Zeiset), 1:39.09; 2. Conestoga Valley (Alice Reigner, Lily Cutrona, Sophia Sowal, Sydney Falduts), 1:55.95; 3. Lititz Springs (Mary Sheakley, Kayla Stuckey, Tenley Yoder, Dema Calender), 2:01.19; 4. Conestoga Valley (Logan Jack, Morgan Smith, Berkley Avery, Kaylee Belk), 2:06.58; 5. Donegal (Kendall Bowers, Adelyn Prince, Lauren Ellis, Evelyn Musser), 2:21.77; 6. Lititz Springs (Abigail Wilbert, Isabelle Enteria, Nelly Zoccola, Hannah Sahd), 2:43.00; 7. Conestoga Valley (Evelyn Fenton, Ashlynn Daniels, Madeline Shepps, Brooke Harting), 3:20.77.

Boys 8U 100 Free Relay

Conestoga Valley (Noah Fenton, Dylan Packer, Liam Zoll, Rolan Hurst), 1:51.57; 2. Lititz Springs (Nick Shay, Grady Thomas, Leo Freydlin, Memphis Russell), 1:55.33; 3. Skyline (Alex Blose, Charlie Brooks, Knox Lyons, Nevin Bansal), 2:06.97.

Girls 9-10 100 Free Relay

Ephrata (Cali Burkholder, Aimee Selzer, Maura Clark, Ella Pfautz), 1:12.64; 2. Mountville (Dru Landis, Hannah Marks, Mary Paterson, Carley Trimble), 1:15.81; 3. Conestoga Valley (Peyton Sensenig, Sadie Avery, Madeline Talley, Lexi Zoll), 1:23.10; 4. Donegal (Maya VanZant, Madison Pasternacki, Haylee Martin, Madison Witmer), 1:23.32; 5. Lititz Springs (Bethany Sahd, Adia Stauffer, Liesel Gaul, Lucy Kowitz), 1:23.43; 6. Skyline (Eleanor Meckley, Teagan Brooks, Maesie-Joy Bethel, Violet Wagner), 1:28.45; 7. Lititz Springs (Ava Bonadio, MaK Szobocsan, Meiryn Brady, Mary Mateyak), 1:39.40.

Boys 9-10 100 Free Relay

Lititz Springs (Thomas Mejia, Riley Thomas, QT Zoccola, Sean Taylor), 1:31.66.

Girls 11-12 200 Free Relay

Ephrata (Bria Burkholder, Emma Kingston, Megan Martin, Addy Zimmerman), 2:16.39; 2. Lititz Springs (Adelaide Pusey, Julia Velez, Hayden Eby, Erin Sahd), 2:30.01; 3. Skyline (Penguin Piper, Claire Miller, Neve Dvorchak, Meridyth Harnish), 2:35.86; 4. Conestoga Valley (Shainna Le, Brooke Denlinger, Elizabeth Talley, Kiera Macariola), 2:42.25; 5. Lititz Springs (Charlotte Kowitz, Brooklyn Nolt, Emma Ovalle, Ada Wilbert), 2:49.66.

Boys 11-12 200 Free Relay

Lititz Springs (Andrew Seprinski, Riley Yoder, Rowen Greenway, Ryan Taylor), 2:10.80; 2. Manheim (Avery Kirchner, Chase Kirchner, Brodie Daugherty, Ryan Moreno), 2:24.41; 3. Lititz Springs (Ryan Strathmeyer, Jack McKay, Jordan Hench, John Moll), 2:41.87; 4. Skyline (Drew Dommel, Evan Pohle, Jackson-Malachi Bethel, Justin Blose), 2:55.45.

Girls 13-14 200 Free Relay

Lititz Springs (Emily Taylor, Allie Mateyak, Syd Harmes, Kendall Eby), 2:03.51.

Boys 13-14 200 Free Relay

Skyline (Will Orr, Peyton Mingle, Brennan Zeyak, Patrick Breslin), 2:10.75.

Girls 15-and-Over 200 Free Relay

Lititz Springs (Jaimie Nolt, Leah McKay, Lydia Hocker, Hannah Greenway), 2:02.19.

Boys 15-and-Over 200 Free Relay

Lititz Springs (James Moll, Connor Shields, Nate Young, Robby Sabol), 1:56.75.

Girls 8U 25 Freestyle

Kennedy Hayes, S, 19.70; 2. Mia Pfautz, EPH, 20.52; 3. Marianna Rey, S, 20.95; 4. Evelyn Musser, D, 20.97; 5. Cameron Bitner, EPH, 22.12; 6. Claire Flores, S, 23.20; 7. Allison Martin, EPH, 23.58; 8. Kate Zook, MVL, 24.06; 9. Mary Sheakley, LS, 24.69; 10. Dema Calender, LS, 25.12.

Boys 8U 25 Freestyle

Liam Kaminstein, MVL, 19.74; 2. Nick Shay, LS, 20.33; 3. Rolan Hurst, CV, 20.84; 4. Alex Blose, S, 21.03; 5. Nevin Bansal, S, 22.57; 6. Asher Kaminstein, MVL, 23.09; 7. Luke Pohle, S, 24.38; 8. Dylan Packer, CV, 25.52; 9. Liam Zoll, CV, 25.78; 10. Leo Freydlin, LS, 27.14.

Girls 9-10 25 Freestyle

Dru Landis, MVL, 15.28; 2. Cali Burkholder, EPH, 16.22; 3. Kaylina Bansal, S, 16.46; 4. Ella Pfautz, EPH, 16.84; 5. Maura Clark, EPH, 17.09; 6. Haylee Martin, D, 17.25; 7. Lezi Zoll, CV, 17.45; 8. Lucy Kowitz, LS, 17.58; 9. Mary Paterson, MVL, 18.00; 10. Aimee Selzer, EPH, 18.56.

Boys 9-10 25 Freestyle

Jack Martin, EPH, 14.58; 2. Geno Falduts, CV, 15.44; 3. Connor Zeyak, S, 15.88; 4. Noah Kaminstein, MVL, 17.00; 5. Koen German, S, 17.15; 6. Sean Taylor, LS, 17.95; 7. Thomas Mejia, LS, 18.09; 8. (tie) Jacob Salisbury, MVL, 18.88; 8. (tie) Leonidas Neifert, MST, 18.88; 10. Marcel Cintron, D, 22.66.

Girls 11-12 50 Freestyle

Bria Burkholder, EPH, 31.80; 2. Addison Musser, D, 32.77; 3. Ellie Baldridge, MVL, 33.31; 4. Addy Zimmerman, EPH, 33.31; 5. Meridyth Harnish, S, 33.89; 6. Megan Martin, EPH, 33.94; 7. Kiera Macariola, CV, 34.22; 8. Samantha Levitan, MST, 34.34; 9. Penguin Piper, S, 36.00; 10. Erin Sahd, LS, 36.25.

Boys 11-12 50 Freestyle

Ryan Taylor, LS, 29.79; 2. Andrew Seprinski, LS, 29.86; 3. Bram Burge, S, 31.50; 4. Kieran Bansal, S, 32.51; 5. Ryan Moreno, MST, 33.32; 6. Avery Kirchner, MST, 33.45; 7. Rowen Greenway, LS, 33.65; 8. Henry Paterson, MVL, 34.64; 9. John Moll, LS, 34.81; 10. Tristan Lorditch, D, 35.56.

Girls 13-14 50 Freestyle

Kendall Eby, LS, 30.21; 2. Emily Taylor, LS, 30.22; 3. Gretta Harnish, S, 30.77; 4. Jordan Holmes, CV, 31.12; 5. Anna Sassaman, S, 31.21; 6. Syd Harmes, LS, 31.65; 7. Catherine Repkoe, MVL, 32.50; 8. Cale Moore, MST, 33.09; 9. Olivia Sowal, CV, 33.54; 10. Maddie Taylor, CST, 35.10.

Boys 13-14 50 Freestyle

Ben Reigner, CV, 28.73; 2. Patrick Breslin, S, 29.14; 3. Will Orr, S, 29.25; 4. Aiden Paterson, MVL, 29.46; 5. Daniel Ivanchikov, CV, 31.27; 6. Brandon Morales, EPH, 31.43; 7. Noah Reen, MVL, 32.59; 8. Duncan McKay, LS, 33.13; 9. Dolan Byrnes, D, 33.72; 10. Brennan Zeyak, S, 35.28.

Girls 15-and-Over 50 Freestyle

Hannah Greenway, LS, 30.50; 2. Jaimie Nolt, LS, 31.21; 3. Olivia Gordon, EPH, 32.33; 4. Jordyn Kendig, MVL, 32.64; 5. Sophia Collier, MVL, 33.02; 6. Aubrey Lester, CV, 33.07; 7. Isa Velez, LS, 33.13; 8. Leah McKay, LS, 33.44; 9. Ember Kriner, CV, 35.75; 10. Sierra Boyd, D, 36.64.

Boys 15-and-Over 50 Freestyle

Thomas McGillan, EPH, 25.27; 2. Andrew Pursel, MVL, 25.39; 3. Wesley Kendig, MVL, 25.70; 4. Pan Kunyu, MVL, 26.19; 5. Nicolas Molignoni, D, 26.95. 6. James Moll, LS, 27.65; 7. Kyle Rupp, D, 28.51; 8. Nathan Kimmel, EPH, 28.69; 9. Robby Sabol, LS, 29.26; 10. Nate Young, LS, 29.47.

Girls 8U 25 Breaststroke

Evelyn Musser, D, 25.12; 2. Cameron Bitner, EPH, 26.25; 3. Allison Martin, EPH, 27.86; 4. Marianna Rey, S, 28.53; 5. Dema Calender, LS, 29.98; 6. Lily Cutrona, CV, 30.07; 7. Brooke Harting, CV, 31.75; 8. Kara Harnish, MVL, 31.84; 9. Logan Jack, CV, 33.28; 10. Kaylee Belk, 33.46.

Boys 8U 25 Backstroke

Rolan Hurst, CV, 27.09; 2. Nevin Bansal, S, 28.15; 3. Nick Shay, LS, 28.82; 4. Liam Zoll, CV, 29.81; 5. Dylan Packer, CV, 30.59; 6. Alex Blose, S, 32.22; 7. Rylan Smith, D, 32.62; 8. Noah Fenton, CV, 32.68; 9. Nathan Zulick, S, 33.43; 10. Memphis Russell, LS, 34.12.

Girls 9-10 25 Backstroke

Dru Landis, MVL, 18.68; 2. Maura Clark, EPH, 20.28; 3. Cali Burkholder, EPH, 21.06; 4. Haylee Martin, D, 21.08; 5. Lexi Zoll, CV, 22.31; 6. Aimee Selzer, EPH, 22.84; 7. Ella Pfautz, EPH, 22.95; 8. Maya VanZant, D, 23.70; 9. (tie) Eleanor Meckley, S, 24.63; 9. (tie) Aubrie Orr, CST, 24.63.

Boys 9-10 25 Backstroke

Jack Martin, EPH, 18.84; 2. Koen German, S, 22.21; 3. Thomas Mejia, LS, 23.10; 4. Connor Zeyak, S, 23.21; 5. Leonidas Neifert, MST, 24.02; 6. Jacob Salisbury, MVL, 26.34; 7. Carter Walls, LS, 29.59; 8. Adam Harnish, MVL, 33.63; 9. QT Zoccola, LS, 34.58; 10. Brady Evans, MVL, 35.50.

Girls 11-12 50 Backstroke

Bria Burkholder, EPH, 36.70; 2. Addison Musser, D, 38.01; 3. Kiera Macariola, CV, 39.82; 4. Addy Zimmerman, EPH, 40.12; 5. Adelaide Pusey, LS, 40.38; 6. Samantha Levitan, MST, 40.64; 7. Megan Martin, EPH, 40.95; 8. Emma Kingston, EPH, 42.88; 9. Jocelyn Staley, EPH, 43.26; 10. Meridyth Harnish, S, 44.33.

Boys 11-12 50 Backstroke

Bram Burge, S, 36.14; 2. Andrew Seprinski, LS, 38.03; 3. Kieran Bansal, S, 39.12; 4. Avery Kirchner, MST, 44.14; 5. John Moll, LS, 44.52; 6. Drew Dommel, S, 47.03; 7. Jordan Hench, LS, 47.87; 8. Brodie Daugherty, MST, 48.62; 9. Camden Zoll, CV, 48.81; 10. Ryan Strathmeyer, LS, 50.02.

Girls 13-14 50 Backstroke

Kendall Eby, LS, 34.59; 2. Jordan Holmes, CV, 36.56; 3. Gretta Harnish, S, 37.07; 4. Anna Sassaman, Sk, 38.46; 5. Syd Harmes, LS, 38.71; 6. Samara Bucher, MST, 43.14; 7. Nastia Ivanchikov, CV, 43.53; 8. Olivia Sowal, CV, 44.33; 9. Hannah King, EPH, 45.77; 10. Oliva Beard, EPH, 46.76.

Boys 13-14 50 Backstroke

Will Orr, S, 34.15; 2. Brandon Morales, EPH, 37.77; 3. Noah Reen, MVL, 38.34; 4. Daniel Ivanchikov, CV, 38.88; 5. Ben Reigner, CV, 39.89; 6. Duncan McKay, LS, 42.41; 7. Brenna Zeyak, S, 44.77; 8. Dolan Byrnes, D, 46.65; 9. Bradyn Le, CV, 53.96; 10. Ethan Mentzer, EPH, 58.20.

Girls 15-and-Over 50 Backstroke

Lydia Hocker, LS, 34.50; 2. Jordyn Kendig, MVL, 40.37; 3. Leah McKay, LS, 41.62; 4. Ember Kriner, CV, 43.56; 5. Alex Harmes, LS, 49.25.

Boys 15-and-Over 50 Backstroke

James Moll, LS, 30.59; 2. Thomas McGillan, EPH, 30.97; 3. Wesley Kendig, MVL, 31.07; 4. Pan Kunyu, MVL, 31.39; 5. Nathan Kimmel, EPH, 36.58; 6. Robby Sabol, LS, 37.97; 7. Malachi Alberty, S, 38.93; 8. Gabriel Alberty, S, 41.01.

Girls 8U 25 Breaststroke

Mia Pfautz, EPH, 25.53; 2. Evelyn Musser, D, 26.81; 3. Cameron Bitner, EPH, 26.99; 4. Kennedy Hayes, S, 27.39; 5. Kate Zook, MVL, 30.13; 6. Claire Flores, S, 30.28; 7. Allison Martin, EPH, 32.12; 8. Sydney Falduts, CV, 32.26; 9. Mary Sheakley, LS, 32.72; 10. Kaylee Belk, CV, 33.52.

Boys 8U 25 Breaststroke

Liam Kaminstein, MVL, 28.81; 2. Nevin Bansal, S, 29.44; 3. Grady Thomas, LS, 38.60.

Girls 9-10 25 Breaststroke

Kaylina Bansal, S, 22.06; 2. Ella Pfautz, EPH, 22.66; 3. Lucy Kowitz, LS, 23.01; 4. Mary Paterson, MVL, 24.91; 5. Madison Pasternacki, D, 24.83; 6. Hannah Marks, MVL, 24.91; 7. Lexi Zoll, CV, 24.97; 8. Lily Burge, S, 25.89; 9. Carley Trimble, MVL, 26.15; 10. Violet Wagner, S, 26.58.

Boys 9-10 25 Breaststroke

Geno Falduts, CV, 18.31; 2. Connor Zeyak, S, 21.77; 3. Noah Kaminstein, MVL, 23.96; 4. Sean Taylor, LS, 24.87; 5. Keon German, S, 25.71; 6. QT Zoccola, LS, 26.13; 7. Jacob Salisbury, MVL, 28.76; 8. Leonidas Neifert, MST, 28.89; 9. Brady Evans, LS, 31.84.

Girls 11-12 50 Breaststroke

Kierra Macariola, CV, 43.22; 2. Melia VanZant, D, 43.95; 3. Ellie Baldridge, MVL, 44.13; 4. Addison Musser, D, 44.49; 5. Meridyth Harnish, S, 44.69; 6. Hayden Eby, LS, 46.77; 7. Emma Kingston, EPH, 46.81; 8. Megan Martin, EPH, 48.13; 9. Claire Wagner, S, 48.46; 10. Neve Dvorchak, S, 50.12.

Boys 11-12 50 Breaststroke

Ryan Taylor, LS, 38.84; 2. Paetyn Knepp, MST, 40.76; 3. Bram Burge, S, 42.01; 4. Riley Yoder, LS, 42.72; 5. John Moll, LS, 46.51; 6. Garrett Daniels, CV, 48.01; 7. Cade O’Hara, MVL, 50.41; 8. Henry Paterson, MVL, 50.62; 9. Chase Kirchner, MST, 50.94; 10. Rowen Greenway, LS, 51.66.

Girls 13-14 50 Breaststroke

Greta Harnish, S, 37.57; 2. Emily Taylor, LS, 38.18; 3. Kendall Eby, LS, 39.20; 4. Catherine Repko, MVL, 42.02; 5. Cale Moore, MST, 42.85; 6. Cailin O’Hara, MVL, 43.78; 7. Syd Harmes, LS, 44.14; 8. Maddie Taylor, CST, 44.57; 9. Gabby Fittery, MST, 47.00; 10. Olivia Sowal, CV, 47.93.

Boys 13-14 50 Breaststroke

Aiden Paterson, MVL, 38.20; 2. Patrick Breslin, S, 38.28; 3. Dolan Byrnes, D, 44.52; 4. Peyton Mingle, S, 45.65; 5. Duncan McKay, LS, 47.28; 6. Brennan Zeyak, S, 48.27; 7. Daniel Ivanchikov, CV, 52.95.

Girls 15-and-Over 50 Breaststroke

Lydia Hocker, LS, 39.56; 2. Hannah Greenway, LS, 40.53; 3. Jaimie Nolt, LS, 42.22; 4. Isa Velez, LS, 42.91; 5. Sophia Collier, MVL, 43.19; 6. Aubrey Lester, CV, 43.65; 7. Olivia Gordon, EPH, 44.12; 8. Leah McKay, LS, 46.77; 9. Sierra Boyd, D, 48.03; 10. Ember Kriner, CV, 48.15.

Boys 15-and-Over 50 Breaststroke

Thomas McGillan, EPH, 34.50; 2. Kyle Rupp, D, 35.00; 3. Andrew Pursel, MVL, 35.22; 4. Nicolas Molignoni, D, 36.01; 5. Pan Kunyu, MVL, 36.57; 6. Nate Young, LS, 38.37; 7. Connor Shields, LS, 39.89.

Girls 8U 25 Butterfly

Mia Pfautz, EPH, 21.81; 2. Marianna Rey, S, 22.26; 3. Cameron Bitner, EPH, 26.45; 4. Alice Reigner, CV, 27.66; 5. Claire Flores, S, 28.78; 6. Allison Martin, EPH, 30.07; 7. Kate Zook, MVL, 31.38; 8. Mary Sheakey, LS, 31.40; 9. Lily Cutrona, CV, 36.97.

Boys 8U 25 Butterfly

Liam Kaminstein, MVL, 25.21; 2. Nick Shay, LS, 26.56; 3. Alex Blose, S, 26.97; 4. Memphis Russell, LS, 36.51.

Girls 9-10 25 Butterfly

Dru Landis, MVL, 16.63; 2. Kaylina Bansal, S, 17.18; 3. Cali Burkholder, EPH, 17.53; 4. Maura Clark, EPH, 17.90; 5. Lucy Kowitz, LS, 18.97; 6. Haylee Martin, D, 19.60; 7. Lily Burge, S, 19.66; 8. Lexi Zoll, CV, 21.19; 9. Aubrie Orr, CST, 21.40; 10. Mary Paterson, MVL, 22.35.

Boys 9-10 25 Butterfly

Jack Martin, EPH, 16.50; 2. Geno Falduts, CV, 16.68; 3. Noah Kaminstein, MVL, 18.88; 4. Thomas Mejia, LS, 22.13; 5. Sean Taylor, LS, 22.96; 6. Michael Cintron, D, 27.46.

Girls 11-12 50 Butterfly

Bria Burkholder, EPH, 34.59; 2. Addy Zimmerman, EPH, 35.50; 3. Samantha Levitan, MST, 36.44; 4. Ellie Baldridge, MVL, 38.47; 5. Emma Kingston, EPH, 40.78; 6. Adelaide Pusey, LS, 42.37; 7. Melia VanZant, D, 44.43; 8. Penguin Piper, S, 45.82; 9. Hayden Eby, LS, 46.37; 10. Sarah Craig, S, 47.19.

Boys 11-12 50 Butterfly

Andrew Seprinski, LS, 33.53; 2. Ryan Taylor, LS, 35.69; 3. Kieran Bansal, S, 37.15; 4. Riley Yoder, LS, 40.64; Avery Kirchner, MST, 41.45; 6. Paetyn Knepp, MST, 43.39; 7. Henry Paterson, MVL, 43.50; 8. Tristan Lorditch, D, 44.03; 9. Chase Kirchner, MST, 44.45; 10. Camden Zoll, CV, 44.82.

Girls 13-14 50 Butterfly

Anna Sassaman, S, 33.47; 2. Jordan Holmes, CV, 34.00; 3. Emily Taylor, LS, 34.89; 4. Catherine Repkoe, MVL, 35.69; 5. Samara Bucher, MST, 43.21; 6. Cailin O’Hara, MVL, 43.94; 7. Maddie Taylor, CST, 44.52; 8. Olivia Beard, EPH, 45.53; 9. Hannah King, EPH, 47.332; 10. Caitlin Enteria, LS, 53.87.

Boys 13-14 50 Butterfly

Will Orr, S, 32.66; 2. Ben Reigner, CV, 33.06; 3. Aiden Paterson, MVL, 33.28; 4. Brandon Morales, EPH, 34.45; 5. Patrick Breslin, S, 34.47; 6. Noah Reen, MVL, 36.82; 7. Bradyn Le, CV, 52.26; 8. Ethan Mentzer, EPH, 1:01.61.

Girls 15-and-Over 50 Butterfly

Hannah Greenway, LS, 31.75; 2. Lydia Hocker, LS, 32.33; 3. Jaime Nolt, LS, 34.09; 4. Sophia Collier, MVL, 37.53; 5. Isa Velez, LS, 38.21; 6. Aubrey Lester, CV, 39.53; 7. Ember Kriner, CV, 46.66; 8. Alex Harmes, LS, 49.89.

Boys 15-and-Over 50 Butterfly

Wesley Kendig, MVL, 27.53; 2. Nicolas Molignoni, D, 28.58; 3. Andrew Pursel, MVL, 29.00; 4. James Moll, LS, 30.50; 5. Robby Sabol, LS, 32.65; 6. Nathan Kimmel, EPH, 33.40; 7. Malachi Alberty, S, 39.77.

Girls 8U 100 IM

Mia Pfautz, EPH, 1:53.01; 2. Kennedy Hayes, S, 2:03.02; 3. Evelyn Musser, D, 2:10.03; 4. Kate Zook, MVL, 2:24.58; 5. Claire Flores, S, 2:35.53.

Boys 8U 100 IM

Liam Kaminstein, MVL, 2:07.38; 2. Nevin Bansal, S, 2:22.51; 3. Alex Blose, S, 2:24.95.

Girls 9-10 100 IM

Dru Landis, MVL, 1:25.85; 2. Cali Burkholder, EPH, 1:34.44; 3. Kaylina Bansal, S, 1:34.63; 4. Maura Clark, EPH, 1:37.20; 5. Lucy Kowitz, LS, 1:38.14; 6. Ella Pfautz, EPH, 1:42.89; 7. Mary Paterson, MVL, 1:45.33; 8. Hannah Marks, MVL, 1:50.00; 9. Lily Burge, S, 1:51.39; 10. Aimee Selzer, EPH, 1:56.12.

Boys 9-10 100 IM

Jack Martin, EPH, 1:24.84; 2. Gene Falduts, CV, 1:30.91; 3. Noah Kaminstein, MVL, 1:39.14; 4. Koen German, S, 1:42.09; 5. Sean Taylor, LS, 1:47.25; 6. Leonidis Neifert, MST, 1:55.25; 7. Thomas Mejia, LS, 2:04.35.

Girls 11-12 100 IM

Bria Burkholder, EPH, 1:23.14; 2. Addison Musser, D, 1:26.41; 3. Megan Martin, EPH, 1:27.66; 4. Ellie BaldridgeMVL, 1:27.74; 5. Samantha Levitan, MST, 1:28.59; 6. Kiera Macariola, CV, 1:28.82; 7. Addy Zimmerman, EPH, 1:29.31; 8. Meridyth Harnish, S, 1:32.09; 9. Adelaide Pusey, L:S, 1:34.77; 10. Hayden Eby, LS, 1:34.84.

Boys 11-12 100 IM

Ryan Taylor, LS, 1:17.83; 2. Andrew Seprinski, LS, 1:22.45; 3. Bram Burge, S, 1:23.31; 4. Kieran Bansal, S, 1:25.68; 5. Riley Yoder, LS, 1:29.38; 6. Paetyn Knepp, MST, 1:31.09; 7. John Moll, LS, 1:31.28; 8. Henry Paterson, MVL, 1:33.68; 9. Avery Kirchner, MST, 1:35.06; 10. Chase Kirchner, MST, 1:41.56.

Girls 13-14 100 IM

Kendall Eby, LS, 1:13.50; 2. Emily Taylor, LS, 1:16.62; 3. Greta Harnish, S, 1:19.13; 4. Jordan Holmes, CV, 1:19.28; 5. Anna Sassaman, S, 1:22.91; 6. Catherine Repkoe, MVL, 1:24.44; 7. Cale Moore, MST, 1:30.21; 8. Maddie Taylor, CST, 1:32.08; 9. Olivia Sowal, CV, 1:32.88; 10. Nastia Ivanchikov, CV, 1:36.12.

Boys 13-14 100 IM

Will Orr, S, 1:14.35; 2. Aiden Paterson, MVL, 1:14.51; 3. Patrick Breslin, S, 1:19.39; 4. Ben Reigner, CV, 1:25.71; 5. Daniel Ivanchikov, CV, 1:27.53; 6. Duncan McKay, LS, 1:31.50; 7. Dolan Byrnes, D, 1:32.95; 8. Peyton Mingle, S, 1:41.12.

Girls 15-and-Over 100 IM

Lydia Hocker, LS, 1:15.08; 2. Isa Velez, LS, 1:29.44.

Boys 15-and-Over 100 IM