‘Weather’ they like it or not, Spring sports season gets underway
Tuesday was the first day of Spring.
Seems someone forgot to tell Mother Nature.
While Tuesday’s snowfall didn’t impact any game action (there was nothing scheduled), it could wreak havoc for local squads that are scheduled to open their respective outdoor seasons later this week.
One sport the weather didn’t affect was boys tennis, which officially kicked off the season late last week as Ephrata hosted Lampeter-Strasburg in a home match on Friday.
In the season opener for both clubs, the Mounts put themselves in a 3-0 hole after doubles and couldn’t dig all the way back as the Pioneers secured a 5-2 victory.
Two of the three doubles losses for Ephrata were tight as the top team of Chase Wilson and Ellis Martin were edged 9-8 by Evan Winters and Ari Vaziri, and Jaron Wenger and Nick Ohline came up short in an 8-6 decision against the Pioneers’ Alex Baker and Tyler Thorius.
The teams then split in singles action, claiming two wins each. Martin picked up an 8-5 win at number two singles over Baker, and Wenger churned out an 8-4 decision over Vaziri.
In the other two singles matches, Ephrata’s number one player Chase Wilson suffered an 8-3 loss to Winters. And the Mounts’ Nick Ohline dropped a tight 8-6 decision to Thorius.
Monday afternoon at Penn Manor, the Mounts dropped their second close match in two tries, falling 4-3 to the host Comets.
Again, the Mounts put themselves in a big hole, dropping all three doubles matches.
They did rally to win three of four in singles play. At two, Martin claimed a 6-0, 6-2 decision over the Comets’ Bryce Hanna. Wenger shutout opponent Toby Singer (6-0, 6-0) at three, and at number four, Ohline picked up his first victory on the young season with a 6-3, 6-2 decision over Petros Karpouzis.
Up next, weather permitting, the Mounts are slated to be on the road Wednesday at Conestoga Valley.
The Cocalico boys got their season off on a positive foot Monday, knocking off visiting Pequea Valley by a 4-3 decision.
After going 2-1 in doubles play, Cocalico split the four singles matches to claim the team win.
In doubles, the Eagles’ number two team of Jarod Snader and Connor Murphy earned an 8-3 decision while the duo of Collin Hall and Jacob Digman won 8-1 at number three.
Snader added a win in singles play with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at number two. Danny Engle added a big 6-3, 6-1 win at three to put the finishing touches on this one.
Cocalico is scheduled to return to action Wednesday at Northern Lebanon.
Most of the other local sports teams are slated to be in action for the first time either this weekend or early next week.
Both the Ephrata and Cocalico baseball teams get their respective seasons underway Friday as Cocalico travels to Conrad Weiser while Ephrata also hits the road to face Cumberland Valley in non-league action. Both those games are slated for 4:15 p.m. starts.
Three other Cocalico teams open Friday as the Lady Eagle softball team travels to Penn Manor for a 4:15 p.m. start while the Eagle boys lacrosse team hosts L-S, beginning at 4 p.m. The Cocalico girls lax team also is in action at L-S (4:15 p.m.).
Ephrata’s boys lax team opens its season with a non-league contest at Governor Mifflin Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Monday night features the big track and field opener as Ephrata hosts Cocalico with a key Section Two showdown at 4 p.m.
The Ephrata softball team sees its first action of the season Monday on the road at Cocalico (4:15 p.m.). And, the Ephrata girls lacrosse team gets its season underway at Wyomissing, beginning at 4 p.m.
Lastly, next Tuesday, a local volleyball showdown highlights the action as Ephrata hosts Cocalico, beginning at 7 p.m.
