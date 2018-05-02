- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Young spins a beauty: Senior whiffs 16, allows no hits in six-inning gem vs. L-S
For the past two seasons, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Kris Pirozzi has been among the best pitchers in the L-L League. For Ephrata’s Nate Young, his inclusion in that group has been about three weeks.
Monday night at Lampeter-Strasburg, the two squared off against one another in a game with huge ramifications as far as the Section Two title is concerned.
Both pitched well, but it was Young who stole the moment and the story in what Coach Adrian Shelley called, “an electric performance.”
The senior lefty continued his meteoric rise on the mound, striking out 16 batters in six innings of masterful no-hit baseball before reaching his pitch count after walking the first two batters into the seventh.
By that time, he left with a 5-0 lead, thanks to a four-run Ephrata sixth that ballooned a tight 1-0 Mounts’ lead and gave them some breathing room. And despite some anxious moments in the seventh, including giving up the Pioneers’ first and only hit, Hunter Johns got the final three outs in what turned out to be a crucial 5-3 Ephrata win.
The victory, Ephrata’s sixth straight and 10th in the last 11, gives the Mounts (10-3 section, 12-3 overall) a two-game lead over E-town (8-5) and L-S (7-5) with three to go.
“It’s huge,” Young said of the win afterward. “That’s huge because it takes a lot of the pressure off. We just have a couple section games and a few non-league games to go and if we can keep going strong and finish on top, that would be great.”
Up until two weeks ago, Young was a middle of the order bat, played first base and occasionally got some moundwork in relief. But he got his first start April 14 in a non-league win over South Western and opened some eyes with an 11-strikeout, six-inning performance.
That earned him another start on April 21 where he baffled Governor Mifflin in another non-league win to the tune of 17 strikeouts and four hits in six innings. Which led to Monday’s pivotal Section Two game.
How dominant was he Monday? The Pioneers put just two balls in play against him, and one was a bunt. And Young struck out the side in four of the six innings of work to lead the Mounts to one of their biggest wins of the season.
“That was bigtime,” Shelley said following the game. “If you were in the ballpark tonight, you got to see, first-hand, somebody come of age. If you followed the game (online), it’s unfortunate. You better come to the ballpark next time he’s pitching.”
Young said he challenged himself to match what Pirozzi was doing on the other side.
“I felt I had to a little bit because he’s such a good pitcher and he’s going to be pitching in college,” he said. “I wanted to pitch up to his level and basically compete with him.”
He did that, and then some.
While Young breezed through the first three innings, retiring all nine batter he faced (eight by strikeout), the Mounts offense put runners on base in each inning off Pirozzi (10 Ks, 2 BBs), finally breaking through with a run in the top of the third.
Young got it started with a one-out single to centerfield. Adam Schwartz, who was rendered to DH duty due to a turned ankle, followed with a solid single—his second of three hits on the night— to left before Zac McGillan’s RBI hit to left plated courtesy runner Jacob Zimmerman to give the Mounts the 1-0 lead.
Young faced his only trouble of the night in the bottom of the fourth when Nevin Book and Pirozzi both walked to break up the perfect game. However, with two outs, Young retired Aaron Snyder on a nice defensive play by shortstop Andrew Thomas.
He then struck out the side in the fifth, setting up the Ephrata offense to finally tack on in the top of the sixth.
Adam Maser walked and Blake White was hit by a pitch—his third HBP of the night— to lead off the inning. Then after Josh Howells came on to relieve Pirozzi, Thomas reached on an error to load the bases.
Tim Beever followed with a sacrifice fly to right to score Maser and make it 2-0. Then after Ricky Bromirski was hit by another pitch to re-load the bases, Schwartz ripped a shot into the outfield for a single to knock in two more runs. Bromirski would later score the final run of the inning when he came home from third when Schwartz got into a rundown between first and second.
“I was pleased with the offense,” Shelley said. “I thought the offense did a real nice job. We stuck to our gameplan. We were stubborn about our gameplan and I credit the guys for that. Adam is banged up and on a little bit of a bad wheel and had a tremendous night at the plate. We did what we needed to do.”
Still, the attention turned back to Young, who walked and hit a batter in the sixth but kept the no-no in tact.
Was he aware?
“Yeah, I was aware,” he said.
But he said he didn’t feel extra pressure at that point.
“I was actually more worried about my pitch count getting to 100 because I haven’t completed a game yet this year so that was kind of my goal,” Young added. “I wanted to finish, and it’s one of the things I still need to work on.”
With 95 pitches under his belt going into the seventh, he needed to be efficient in order to finish it off. Unfortunately, he walked Snyder and then lost Hunter Cunningham on a 3-2 pitch, and his night was finished.
Johns came on and retired Connor Blantz on a popup, but eight-hole hitter Derek Eckman then broke up the no-hitter with a solid single to right field.
Things got a little interesting at this point. Joe Meck’s RBI ground out plated Snyder with the Pioneers’ first run. Then with runners at second and third with two outs, Bromirski, the Ephrata catcher tried a pick-off throw to third but the ball sailed into left field to allow both runners to score and suddenly make it 5-3.
But Johns ended all the drama a few pitches later when he struck out Dylan Beiler to end it.
“My arm felt great tonight so once I got out there I just started throwing strikes and didn’t try to overpower the guys,” Young said of his latest gem. “I threw my slider, which is a great back-up pitch for me, a strikeout pitch, and those worked just fine.”
“I knew it was a big game but I was just trying to approach it just like any other game. I was basically just trying to pound the zone because I knew I had good stuff. I threw all my pitches for strikes, and varied them, so I could keep them off-balance. And that’s what I did tonight.”
In addition to Schwartz, McGillan chipped in with a pair of hits, including a double for Ephrata.
Late last week, Ephrata picked up a pair of big wins against two squads vying for L-L League playoff berths.
Thursday afternoon at Hempfield, the Mounts overcame an early 4-1 hole en route to an eventual 6-4 victory over the Black Knights.
Trailing 4-2 in the fifth, Ephrata scored four runs on just one hit in the inning to key the comeback.
Young went 2-for-4 to lead the Mounts’ five-hit attack.
Young also played a key role on the mound, getting the final four outs to close out the win for starter Johns, who allowed just one earned run while striking out six in five-plus frames of work.
Friday night at home in a key Section Two contest vs. Elizabethtown, the Mounts got an early lead and rode the right arm of McGillan to a 3-1 victory over the Bears.
McGillan went 5.2 innings, striking out eight with just one walk while scattering seven E-town hits. Schwartz closed it out, striking out all four batters he faced.
Offensively, Young and Maser had two hits apiece while Schwartz slugged a double to lead the Mounts.
Up next, the Mounts return to action Wednesday on the road at Conestoga Valley. They then host Solanco Friday (7 p.m.) and travel to Cumberland Valley for a non-league affair Saturday at 11 a.m.
Ephrata will then close out the regular season next Monday as the Mounts host Donegal at 7 p.m.
About Todd Ruth
