Zimmerman sets EHS mark with 200th career goal

To get 200 of anything is a pretty big deal. So when Ephrata girls lacrosse player Aubrey Zimmerman notched her 200th career goal Monday night in a 19-10 non-league victory over Schuylkill Valley, she was pretty excited.

“I never thought that I’d be one of the people to score 200 because not that many people do it,” Zimmerman said Tuesday of the feat. “I think it’s really great that I did it, but I definitely couldn’t have accomplished it without my teammates.”

The senior entered Monday four goals shy of the milestone but got six tallies to lead the Lady Mounts in that department. Her final score was her 68th of the season, and put her at 202 for her career with Thursday’s season finale at home vs. Manheim Township yet remaining.

Her total of 202 is believed to be the EHS girls school record.

“At the beginning of the season I didn’t really think it was possible to reach 200,” she said. “But I kept getting closer and closer as the season went on so I just kind of worked harder for it. It felt great to finally get it, and it felt really good to win the game too.”

Ephrata jumped out to a big 11-5 half-time lead on the Panthers and cruised the rest of the way. In addition to Zimmerman, Kayci Strous scored four goals while Megan Mahlandt chipped in with three goals and three assists.

Mary Miller (6 saves) and Lorelei Campbell (2 saves) combined for the win in goal.

Ephrata improved to 3-13 overall. The Lady Mounts are 1-9 in league play.

Talia Bertrando scored seven goals and added an assist to lead the Warwick girls lacrosse team over back-yard rival Ephrata 24-13 in an L-L Section One game last Friday.

Sullivan Herritt chipped in with five goals and a helper to help Warwick beat the Lady Mounts, who were led by Zimmerman’s seven goals.

Strous (2), Grace Camacho (2), Anne Sensenig and Johanna Hoffer also produced goals for the Lady Mounts.

In a high-scoring first half, the Warwick girls took command by going up 16-7. Katie Pyle and Olivia Robinson each netted three, while Carson Armstrong tallied a pair.

The second half was more evenly played, but the Warwick connected eight more times to put it away. Zoey Winters, Emailie Martzall, Maddie Wagner, and Emma Leister also got in the scoring column for the Lady Warriors, who held a 33-19 edge in shots.

Zoe Stauffer and Jenna Rodgers combined for six saves between the pipes for Warwick.