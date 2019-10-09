Home   >   Years Ago   >   Years ago

Years ago

By on October 9, 2019

The Ephrata Mounts lost a heartbreaker in early October of 1989 when Lancaster Catholic faked a field goal attempt and quarterback Jason Garman (shown) rolled out and threw a strike to wide receiver Steve Legenstein as time expired for the 12-6 upset win at War Memorial Field. Garman, son of recently inducted Ephrata Hall of Fame Coach Mike Garman, said the win was extra special for him because he played midget ball with the Ephrata players.

For the full Years Ago section, pick up this week’s edition of The Ephrata Review available at newsstands throughout northeastern Lancaster County!

About Cory Van Brookhoven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *