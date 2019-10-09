Years ago
The Ephrata Mounts lost a heartbreaker in early October of 1989 when Lancaster Catholic faked a field goal attempt and quarterback Jason Garman (shown) rolled out and threw a strike to wide receiver Steve Legenstein as time expired for the 12-6 upset win at War Memorial Field. Garman, son of recently inducted Ephrata Hall of Fame Coach Mike Garman, said the win was extra special for him because he played midget ball with the Ephrata players.
