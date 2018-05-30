- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
It’s Summer Driving Season at Tire Consultants
Summertime means setting off to the shore, drives to the mountains and endless sports activities for the kids. No matter where you are headed this summer, make sure your tires are up to the trip with Tire Consultants.
Whether your summer vacation is to the beach, the lake or visits to friends and relatives, Tire Consultants can help you make sure your tires are in the best condition possible so you can make the trip safely.
If you are driving to someplace that’s out-of-the-way, or a busy beach-bound highway or maybe even a long distance, you already know that nothing ruins a road trip like a flat tire. So trust Tire Consultants to be sure you have good, properly inflated tires.
The right tires are crucial to safer driving, helping you brake better, maneuver on slippery roads and deal with rainy days and nights. Properly inflated tires can also help you get better gas mileage.
“All we do is tires, not brakes, tune-ups or oil changes. So if that’s the only thing you do, you have to be the best at it,” says Steve Frantz of Tire Consultants, noting that he and Mike Bouder have a combined total of more than 50 years of experience in the tire business.
With all that experience, you know you’ll be working with pros who know the ins and outs of tires. With tires from Tire Consultants, you can make sure your tires are properly inflated and have a good tread. Tire Consultants reminds you to check your tires frequently and follow the recommendation on your vehicle. If you are not sure, Tire Consultants can help.
The expertise of Tire Consultants extends to new passenger, light truck and large truck tires. The brands they stock include Bridgestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Firestone and Yokohama. They can also get just about any brand you need within a day or two.
Tire Consultants is located at 560 North Reading Road in the Garden Spot Plaza, not far from the Green Dragon entrance. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To find out more, call 717-733-0388.BR 3946556-1
