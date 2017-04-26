- This summer, at the movies…
Depth key as Lady Mounts hand Barons their first loss
While the Ephrata girls’ track team certainly had its share of wins Monday at Manheim Central, it was the Lady Mounts’ depth that proved to be the key in their 95-55 victory over the previously undefeated Barons....
- Posted April 26, 2017
-
Pioneers hold on in final seconds to edge Cocalico
The Lampeter-Strasburg girls lacrosse team avenged an early season non-league loss as they held off a furious Cocalico comeback on the football stadium grass in Lampeter on Monday evening. The Pioneers (7-0 league, 10-1 overall) bested the...
- Posted April 26, 2017
-
Clair steps down as EHS mat coach
After 12 seasons as head wrestling coach at Ephrata, Josh Clair recently decided to step down in order to spend more time with his family. With a wife and a year-and-a-half old son at home, Clair said...
- Posted April 26, 2017
-
Eagles clinch L-L playoff berth with win over Blazers
Heading into the high school tennis season, there was plenty of optimism at Cocalico with seven talented seniors returning from a 13-1 team a year ago. With that said, there still had to be some trepidation amongst...
- Posted April 19, 2017
-
Two records fall as Ephrata sweeps Spartans in track
Lady Mounts remain perfect A pair of school records fell Tuesday as both the Ephrata boys and girls track teams earned team victories vs. visiting Garden Spot. On the boys’ side, the Mounts captured their first Section...
- Posted April 19, 2017
-
Gale shoots Comets past Ephrata, 4-0
Snaps Mounts’ four-game win streak in the process The biggest difference between Ephrata and Penn Manor Monday night was the fact that the Comets took advantage of their chances while the Mounts squandered theirs. Penn Manor built...
- Posted April 19, 2017
-
Eagles take big step
Knock off Warwick in key L-L boys’ lax battle Cocalico scored in bunches both early and late Tuesday afternoon in Denver, besting Warwick 8-4 at Talon Field. The win moves the Eagles boys (4-1 league, 6-3 overall)...
- Posted April 19, 2017
-
MC boys give Eagles first loss, Central girls complete sweep
The Manheim Central boys and girls track and field teams swept Cocalico Monday afternoon in Manheim to remain undefeated atop Section Two. The Baron boys (3-0 L-L) scored a 95.5-54.5 win to hand the Eagles (2-1 L-L)...
- Posted April 12, 2017
-
Lady Mounts remain perfect, knock off L-S
Ephrata track coach John Keller figured he’d need all the points he could get Monday in the home opener vs. L-S, so he decided to take the reins off talented junior sprinter Jennie Young. The move turned...
- Posted April 12, 2017
-
Mounts put it together, pound Solanco, 11-0
After struggling mightily in all three phases Friday in a dreadful 10-6 loss at Conestoga Valley, Ephrata Coach Adrian Shelley encouraged his young Mounts to look within themselves, shake their demons and come back Monday with a...
- Posted April 12, 2017