Carol keeps it Cool and publishes first book
Ephrata motivational speaker Carol Cool has added a new act to her life — author. Cool recently published her first book Finding Balance in the Circus of Life. Based on her popular retreat of the same name,...
- Posted February 1, 2017
-
Familiar ‘wise’ crack
The end of January is the prime time for Pennsylvania’s Great Horned Owls to be seen in local nesting sites. Ephrata’s Grater Community Park once again plays host to a large raptor pair. Photographed Monday, this owl...
- Posted February 1, 2017
-
Mim’s the word
Moore, county’s oldest resident, celebrates her 110th birthday By Laura Knowles Miriam “Mim” Moore had tears in her eyes when Chaplain Tony Tilford read a birthday poem to one of his favorite people. “Her heart still dances...
- Posted February 1, 2017
-
Misers Investment Club celebrates 60 years
Misers Investment Club celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. A representative of the National Association of Investors Corp. honored the club for its longevity in December. The Misers Investment Club’s first meeting was held March 1,...
- Posted February 1, 2017
-
‘You Are Not Alone’
There is a newly-formed support group open to anyone struggling with a loss due to substance abuse. Two local mothers have started a group that meets on the first Monday of every month at the Ephrata Public...
- Posted February 1, 2017
-
Ephrata non-profit doing good things in Guatemala
There are two things that you may have trouble finding. One is on a map, the other is in your back yard in Ephrata. The first is the country of Guatemala. (Hint: It’s right below Mexico)...
- Posted January 26, 2017
-
Trump time
Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration meant many things to many people. Some government estimates suggest that a record number viewed the event live, on TV, or through electronic devices as smartphone ownership and social media usage have nearly...
- Posted January 26, 2017
-
Cloister FFA represented in national convention
About 64,000 registered attendees from across the country attended the 2016 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 19-Nov. 22 as school buses and vans flooded the roads of the Circle City throughout the week. The National...
- Posted January 26, 2017
-
Cocalico Corner: Checking out the Mall on a Saturday with some friends
I decided to meet up with some friends this past weekend in Washington, D.C. I just never expected there would be upwards of 500,000 of them. Saturday, Jan. 21, the day following the inauguration of Donald J....
- Posted January 25, 2017
-
Locals earn blue ribbons at Farm Show
Exhibitors and visitors from all corners of the Mid-Atlantic arrived to Pennsylvania’s capital city to experience the largest indoor agricultural event in the United States, the Pennsylvania Farm Show, for its 101st year. More than 10,000 competitive...
- Posted January 18, 2017