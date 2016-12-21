Denver streetlight buyback looking brighter

Borough business on Monday, Dec. 19, was conducted with four of the seven Denver Council members, enough to constitute a quorum.

The council meeting was scheduled a week earlier than normal as Dec. 26 is a business holiday.

Council discussed and authorized Mike Hession, borough manager, to work with PRINT Maps, McMurray, Washington County, on a new Denver municipal directory and map. The last guide was developed in 2009.

“This directory and map is developed at no cost to the borough,” said Hession. “The cost for layout and printing is funded through advertising from local businesses.

“Our only cost would be mailing it out to our residents as we’ve done in the past, along with the newsletter,” said Hession.

Council discussed progress on the purchase of borough street lights from PPL and replacing all bulbs with LED lights. Discussion regarding draft bid specifications with Suburban Lightings Consultants and Hanover Engineering has begun. Started more than two years ago, the initiative has been hampered by PPL responses taking large amounts of time, or responses not being forthcoming, according to borough officials.

The goal is to have the streetlight privatization and switch to LED bulbs completed by late October 2017.

In other business:

* East Cocalico Police Chief Terry Arment reported that there were 25 criminal cases in November and 14 of them have been cleared. Denver had 139 calls in November. The borough’s total number of calls for service in 2016 through Nov. 30 was 1,938, or 21.72 percent of the total calls for the department. Cocalico High School had three calls for police in November.

* Councilmen Blake Daub, Todd Stewart, Mike Gensemer, and Jason South approved the updated Public Works Department Snow and Ice Control Plan. It reflects the new additional dump truck purchased by the borough.

* Council discussed Denver’s four remaining welcome signs. The fifth sign was removed as part of the Main Street bridge replacement project and was never re-installed. Many of the smaller signs posted on the frames are worn out and need to be replaced.

Hession will check with the Lions Club, who most council members believe erected the welcome signs. He will also check if the Scouts have a prospective Eagle Scout looking for a community project.

* Flyers about the Lancaster County Anti-Heroin Task Force community meeting were provided to the other Cocalico municipalities for posting by them and their local businesses. Denver will deliver fliers to borough busineses, include a flier in its January, 2017 newsletter, as well as posting it to social media. Residents were asked to mark their calendars for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m., at Cocalico High School, 810 S. Fourth St., to attend this important community conversation.