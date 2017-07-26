- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Free activities at Reamstown’s National Night Out
It’s time for a night out!
The invitation is out for everyone to enjoy free games, food, bucket rides high in the air in a fire truck and meeting local police, firemen and ambulance personnel on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m., in Reamstown Park for the annual National Night Out observance.
Lots of “freebies” will be distributed to both children and adults.
“We couldn’t do this popular night without the assistance of so many organizations and businesses,” said Sergeant Chris Progin, the East Cocalico Police officer coordinating the event. “Everything is free.”
The event, which last year drew several hundred people, offers the opportunity for lots of fun.
Attendees can eat a free hot dog, chips, cookies, crackers and drink and talk with neighbors and friends from the area. Children love the games and hand-outs plus meeting local emergency responders and examining police car equipment, huge fire trucks and the gear firemen must wear.
“This is a night for us as a police force to give back to the community,” said East Cocalico Police Chief Terry Arment. “It would not be possible without the many, generous donations of so many area businesses and groups.”
