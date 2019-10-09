Reel Reviews: DC makes run at Oscar contention with ‘Joker’ Movie trailers are not usually that tricky to figure out.... Posted October 9, 2019

EPAC’s 2020 season explores uncharted ground The 2020 Ephrata Performing Arts Center season is filled with... Posted October 9, 2019

Tudorcon coming to Manheim The inaugural Tudorcon will take place the weekend of Oct.... Posted October 9, 2019

‘Newsies’ opens at EPAC Oct. 17 Based on Disney’s first live-action musical movie from 1992, the... Posted October 9, 2019

Fall foliage motorcycle ride planned On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Ephrata American Legion Riders will... Posted October 9, 2019

This week at the movies… Posted October 9, 2019