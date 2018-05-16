Home   >   Entertainment   >   EPAC’s Got Talent!

EPAC’s Got Talent!

By on May 16, 2018

Local youth will display their best and brightest talents on the EPAC stage at EPAC’s Got Talent on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sharadin Bigler Theater, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

Featuring children from EPAC’s Kids4Kids program, EPAC’s Got Talent is reminiscent of a talent show, each act showcasing the skills of a different participant hailing from Lancaster or surrounding counties.

Participants ranging from 6 to 18 years of age will have an opportunity to bask in the spotlight and dazzle the audience. Audience members engage in confidential votings; trophies will be awarded to the top winners.

General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 717-733-7966 x1.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *