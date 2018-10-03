- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
Who’s ready for the Manheim Farm Show?
The Manheim Community Farm Show officially kicks off on Monday, Oct. 8. Listed below are only a handful of the goings-on during the eventful week. Many more details can be found in the official 2018 guide, located online at manheimfarmshow.org.
Saturday, Oct. 7
7 p.m. – Gospel Concert: The Browns will be held at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church
Sunday, Oct. 8
2-5 p.m. only – Enter Exhibits in Farm Show Building. No commercial exhibits.
2-5 p.m. – All rabbits and cavies must be entered.
2 p.m. – FFA chapter tractor driving contest
2-5 p.m. – All models, artwork and woodwork must be entered
Monday, Oct. 9
Manheim Central No School
7-10 a.m. – Deadline to enter exhibits in Farm Show Building (except baked goods). Models, artwork and woodworking Sunday only
12 p.m.. – All judging Monday afternoon except livestock and baked goods
2:30 p.m. – Swine judging
5:45-6:45 p.m. – Kaitlyn Carolina Myers will perform on the stage at the exhibition center
6:15 p.m. – Baby Parade
6:30 p.m. – Antique tractor demonstration at the ball field
6:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies
7 p.m. Crowning of Farm Show royalty
7-9 p.m. – Baked good entries received
8 p.m. – Firemen’s Challenge
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Manheim Central No School
9:30 a.m. – FFA Greenhand livestock judging and county tractor driving
12 p.m. – Baked Goods Judging
1 p.m. – Rabbit Show
2 p.m. – Dairy Beef Judging
5 p.m. – Beef Judging
6:15 p.m. – Rain date for Baby Parade
6:15 p.m. – Bake sale
6:15 p.m. – Registration for pedal tractor pull
6:45 p.m. – Pedal tractor pull (all ages)
Wednesday, Oct. 11
9 a.m. – Goat Show
1 p.m. – Sheep Show
4 p.m. – Dairy Cattle Fit-Out contest
4:30 p.m. – Alpaca Obstacle Demo by 4-H Alpaca Club, on ball field
7 p.m. – Parade
Manheim Community Food Bank Canned Good Collection
Thursday, Oct. 12
8:30 a.m. – Dairy Show
Noon to 8 p.m. – Business Expo at senior high gym
1 p.m. – Pygmy Goat Judging
4 p.m. – Country Club miniature horses demo
5 p.m. – Champion Showmanship contest – Animal Arena
6 p.m. – Registration for Family Fun Night
6 p.m. – Live auction to include woodcarvings
6:30 p.m. – Family Fun Night
Friday, Oct. 13
5:45 p.m. – Livestock sale welcome
6 p.m. – Animal and Milk sales
8:30 p.m. – Remove Exhibits
