Home   >   Entertainment   >   Who’s ready for the Manheim Farm Show?

Who’s ready for the Manheim Farm Show?

By on October 3, 2018

Cavies (a.k.a. guinea pigs) are judged with the rabbits on Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.

 

The Manheim Community Farm Show officially kicks off on Monday, Oct. 8. Listed below are only a handful of the goings-on during the eventful week. Many more details can be found in the official 2018 guide, located online at manheimfarmshow.org.

Saturday, Oct. 7

7 p.m. – Gospel Concert: The Browns will be held at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church

Sunday, Oct. 8

2-5 p.m. only – Enter Exhibits in Farm Show Building. No commercial exhibits.

2-5 p.m. – All rabbits and cavies must be entered.

2 p.m. – FFA chapter tractor driving contest

2-5 p.m. – All models, artwork and woodwork must be entered

Monday, Oct. 9

Manheim Central No School

7-10 a.m. – Deadline to enter exhibits in Farm Show Building (except baked goods). Models, artwork and woodworking Sunday only

12 p.m.. – All judging Monday afternoon except livestock and baked goods

2:30 p.m. – Swine judging

5:45-6:45 p.m. – Kaitlyn Carolina Myers will perform on the stage at the exhibition center

6:15 p.m. – Baby Parade

6:30 p.m. – Antique tractor demonstration at the ball field

6:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

7 p.m. Crowning of Farm Show royalty

7-9 p.m. – Baked good entries received

8 p.m. – Firemen’s Challenge

The Manheim Community Farm Show Baby Parade will be held Monday, Oct. 9 at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Manheim Central No School

9:30 a.m. – FFA Greenhand livestock judging and county tractor driving

12 p.m. – Baked Goods Judging

1 p.m. – Rabbit Show

2 p.m. – Dairy Beef Judging

5 p.m. – Beef Judging

6:15 p.m. – Rain date for Baby Parade

6:15 p.m. – Bake sale

6:15 p.m. – Registration for pedal tractor pull

6:45 p.m. – Pedal tractor pull (all ages)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

9 a.m. – Goat Show

1 p.m. – Sheep Show

4 p.m. – Dairy Cattle Fit-Out contest

4:30 p.m. – Alpaca Obstacle Demo by 4-H Alpaca Club, on ball field

7 p.m. – Parade

Manheim Community Food Bank Canned Good Collection

The Manheim Community Farm Show parade will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. downtown.

Thursday, Oct. 12

8:30 a.m. – Dairy Show

Noon to 8 p.m. – Business Expo at senior high gym

1 p.m. – Pygmy Goat Judging

4 p.m. – Country Club miniature horses demo

5 p.m. – Champion Showmanship contest – Animal Arena

6 p.m. – Registration for Family Fun Night

6 p.m. – Live auction to include woodcarvings

6:30 p.m. – Family Fun Night

Friday, Oct. 13

5:45 p.m. – Livestock sale welcome

6 p.m. – Animal and Milk sales

8:30 p.m. – Remove Exhibits

 

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *