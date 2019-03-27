Akron to resurface Walnut Street
Akron Borough Council approved a motion to advertise for bids to resurface Walnut Street. The work would ideally be done before the the start of the new school year, but it could be completed as late as November. Justin Gehman, chair of the streets and utilities committee, said there had been rumors that the work might not be done this year. Borough Manager Sue Davidson said she would send letters to Walnut Street residents reminding them that sidewalks need to be installed by a May 31 deadline.
Sewer line inspections
A Mechanicsburg company, Mr. Rehab, has been hired to inspect sanitary sewer lines and laterals in the borough to search for possible leaks. Laterals are the pipes leading from homes to the main lines, which are buried under the streets. Council President John Williamson said recent heavy rainfall has saturated the ground in the borough, especially around South 10th Street. Mr. Rehab uses video cameras to look for problems in sewer lines. The firm is often able to reline and do other repairs on leaky pipes without digging them up. The borough is responsible for the sewer mains, but homeowners are responsible for the laterals leading from their properties to the mains. After some discussion and reference to borough ordinances, council concluded that homeowners would be liable for the cost of repairs to laterals on their properties.
Leaky lines and faulty connections appear to be the reason rainwater has been flowing into the borough’s sanitary sewers, resulting in penalty payments to the Ephrata Area Joint Authority, which operates the two sewer plants located in Ephrata. At last month’s council meeting, those payments were reported to have exceeded $32,000.
There was some discussion about whether or not the borough could ask EJA to return the money to fund projects designed to mitigate the inflow and infiltration of storm and groundwater into sewer mains. Williamson said that was an interesting possibility. The I&I work would have to be presented to EJA as a proposal which, if approved, would give the borough the go-ahead to have the work done. EJA would then release funds to the borough upon presentation of an invoice for the completed work. Nobody seemed 100 percent certain that this scenario would actually play out, but council was agreed that it was something that needed to be investigated.
Accounting and ordinances
A motion was introduced to retain an outside firm to handle the borough’s accounts payable and payroll tasks. The firm seeking to do the work would have charged $1,475 per month for its services. The motion died for lack of a second, but a discussion ensued about whether or not it would be wise to hire a part-time person to handle those tasks, as well as to help out with some other office duties.
Amendments to two borough ordinances will be advertised in the next week or so. Both changes would address the growing trend of short-term rentals, such as airbnbs, which have confounded local governments across the country. A public hearing on the ordinance changes will be conducted during the next council meeting at 7 p.m. on April 8, in borough hall.
The amendments will be posted on the borough website well before the April 8 meeting.
Upcoming events
Mayor John McBeth said he’s been talking to a number of people about the 125th anniversary of the borough’s founding, That anniversary is next year. He expects an update to the 100th anniversary publication will be produced. He said no one has so far stepped forward with an offer to lead an anniversary observance. Council member Darryl Witmer, who chairs the community relations and special projects committee, said he has been looking into advertising support for the observance.
Witmer also said Akron night at the Barnstormers is set for Friday, June 14. Akron Pride cleanup day will be held on Saturday morning, April 27, and Doggie Day at Roland Park is set for Sunday, May 19.
John Williamson said the Mennonite Central Committee will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and that there had been some interest in a joint celebration with the borough.
Dick Wanner is a reporter/photographer for The Ephrata Review. He can be reached at rwanner.eph@lnpnews.com
About Richard Wanner
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Rep. Smucker and Sen. Toomey to recognize Vietnam Veterans in Lititz Friday
Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Sen. Pat Toomey to Participate in Vietnam...
- Posted March 28, 2019
- 0
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables Celebrates Fourth Anniversary
From creamy coconut pie to luscious rhubarb sauce, the flavors...
-
Dental Care of Ephrata Cares for the Whole Family
For all of your dental care needs, Dental Care of...
-
Cases closed against former Mountain Top Associates
Denver Council at their March 25 meeting agreed to close...
-
Reamstown EMS seeks financial fix
Reamstown Fire Company Chief Scott Achey, painted a grim picture...
-
Purple and Gold Gala raises $69K for students
Over 280 guests attended the fifth annual Purple and Gold...
-
Akron to resurface Walnut Street
Akron Borough Council approved a motion to advertise for bids...
-
Rep. Smucker and Sen. Toomey to recognize Vietnam Veterans in Lititz Friday
Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Sen. Pat Toomey to Participate in...
- March 28, 2019
- 0
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables Celebrates Fourth Anniversary
From creamy coconut pie to luscious rhubarb sauce, the...
- March 27, 2019
- 0
-
Dental Care of Ephrata Cares for the Whole Family
For all of your dental care needs, Dental Care...
- March 27, 2019
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Barb says:
-
Al & Sue Bonagura says:
-
Rosamaria Ramos says: