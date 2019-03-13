Home   >   News   >   Clay seeks to improve stormwater run-off

Clay seeks to improve stormwater run-off

By on March 13, 2019

Clay Township supervisors announced at their Feb. 11 meeting that they have acquired a grant that addresses ways to improve water quality in the township.

The Growing Greener Grant from the Department of Environmental Protection is for $89,887 and will consist of three parts.

In part one, officials will visit each farm in the township to determine what are called Best Management Practices (BMPs) each is using to control stormwater. The township and its farmers earn credits from the state for any BMPs that farmers are using so the inspections are a means of making sure that proper credit is given for whatever BMPs they are using.

In part two, sensors will be placed in streams to determine sediment amounts. A total of six sensors will be installed, three permanent and three temporary. The sensors will measure water quality and help the township to determine where there are issues that need to be corrected.

The third part of the grant will consist of outreach workshops where farmers can learn ways to improve water quality.

Clay Township also received $16,850 from a Dirt and Gravel Grant. This is money the state allocates for municipalities with dirt and gravel roads. The township will use the money to widen gutters and install check dams along Stony Lane and Camp Road as a way to slow water flow while addressing erosion issues. At the request of homeowners in the Charity Gardens development, the township park along Agape Drive will be getting additional streetlights. While streetlights already exist in the development,

Township Manager Bruce Leisey said homeowners wanted additional lighting on the street side of the park, feeling what is there is inadequate. The lighting will be installed at the expense of the homeowners association.

Supervisors accepted a letter of credit from Sharp Shopper in the amount of $957,439. The retail grocery store at Sharp Plaza plans to build a 117,000-square-foot warehouse farther west on Route 322 behind the Udder Choice ice cream shop.

“There is a small warehouse there,” Leisey said. “They’re going to take that down and put a larger one up.”

Lastly, the supervisors heard from a resident who requested that a “School Bus Stop Ahead” sign be placed in the area of 535 Hopeland Road between North Clay and Sun Valley roads to alert drivers of potential danger to children. Leisey acknowledged that cars heading west of Hopeland Road may have difficulty seeing a stopped bus due to visibility issues. The request has been forwarded to PennDOT for review and action.

Larry Alexander is a correspondent and columnist for The Ephrata Review.

