Bike park will be first in the state

The Heatherwood Bike Park will not only offer something fresh and new to Ephrata, but to all of Lancaster County.

The mountain biking park is a collaborative effort between Mainspring of Ephrata and the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association (SAMBA), and is supported by Ephrata Borough council.

Local breweries — Black Forest Brewery, St. Boniface Craft Brewing, and Pour Man’s Brewing Company — have contributed to the project by concocting a special brew called “Ales for Trails.” A portion of the funds from pint purchases is donated to the Heatherwood Bike Park project.

The idea for a bike park was formulated in late winter and a proposal was submitted to the Ephrata Borough council for consideration in February.

Eric Willetts and Colin Zucchi, two Ephrata rising sophomores, have been riding their bikes back in the Heatherwood Park area for a while, but definitely see the need for official trails.

“There are no pre-existing mountain bike trails in Ephrata,” said Zucchi.

“This park will be open to everyone,” added Willetts. “All ages will be welcome.”

Willetts and Zucchi have been mountain biking enthusiasts for years and are passionate about being involved with such an original and valuable community project. They are working with

Mainspring of Ephrata and SAMBA to make the collective dreams of a mountain biking park become a reality.

Kelly Withum, executive director of Mainspring of Ephrata, contacted SAMBA president Nick Loftus to see if SAMBA would be interested in getting involved with the project. After a walk-through of the property to determine whether it was a good candidate for having trails constructed, SAMBA agreed.

“It will all be built by volunteers and by donation,” said Matt Knepper, SAMBA trail liaison. The park will truly be a collaborative community project.

The unique aspect of Heatherwood Bike Park is that it will be a community addition for all ages, from toddlers to adults. It will be “three-tiered.”

The first “tier” is referred to as the Balance Bike Learning Area. This will be a playground designed for the purpose of helping children learn how to ride. It will offer skill-building features to help kids or beginners build confidence, such as low wooden bridges and small rollers.

The second “tier” is called the Skills Area, which will provide bikers with the opportunity to broaden their skill sets on features such as ladder bridges, rock gardens, and log rides. This area will be a step up in difficulty from the Balance Bike Learning Area.

The third and final “tier” is called the Gateway Single Track Trail. This trail will be an introduction for riders to the larger types of mountain biking trails in the region. It will provide an opportunity to put the skills learned on the two other tiers into use on a real biking trail, that will additionally be constructed for hiking and trail running. This trail is for everyone — beginners and experts alike.

SAMBA will coordinate the volunteers for construction, and the majority of work will occur on weekends. SAMBA is trained to work in environmentally conscious ways that won’t erode the woods surrounding the trails. The park is projected to be completed in three months, weather permitting. It is estimated that it will take about 300 hours of volunteer time to clear brush for the trails.

In addition to the breweries, other businesses in the community are getting involved. Green Mountain Cyclery will be donating some materials, and Quality Bike Products is donating a fix-it station that will be located right off the trail, available for all bikers to utilize.

“This is truly a community project,” said Withum. “That was the greater goal — to get the community excited, to see change, to incorporate youth, businesses, and the community.”

A GoFundMe page set up for the account has raised almost over $2,800. The goal is to raise $8,500 for the project. If you would like to donate monetarily, visit gofundme.com/bike-ephrata-mountain-biking-at-heatherwood-park, or visit the Mainspring of Ephrata Facebook page to donate materials or time.

Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for The Ephrata Review.