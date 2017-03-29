- Easter Egg Hunt List
Ephrata students earn multiple honors at Science fair
More than 35 Ephrata Area School District students in Grades 7-12 participated in the 2017 North Museum Science and Engineering Fair held at Spooky Nook Sports March 22. Over 350 Lancaster County students participated in the event this year.
Ephrata Area School District Award Recipients: OVERALL
Edwin Crockett — Senior Reserve Champion
CATEGORY AWARDS
Nadine Eichenlaub — First Place, Plant Science
Tayler Moyer — First Place, Math
Sydney Morgan — Second Place, Environmental and Mechanical Engineering
Misee Vang — Second Place, Physical Energy
Caleb McKinney — Third Place, Robotics and Systems Software
Nicholas Mich — Honorable Mention, Math
Nathan Kimmel — Junior Honorable Mention, Life Science
AUXILIARY AWARDS
Seth Bollinger — Senior First Place, Farm and Home Foundation of Lancaster County
- Lancaster County Agriculture Council “Agricultural Innovator Award”
- Senior Honorable Mention, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences
Mallory Dover — Junior Winner, LCSWMA “Keep Lancaster County Beautiful”
Samantha Ehrhart — Junior Honorable Mention, American Chemical Society F&M Student Chapter
Nadine Eichenlaub — Senior Winner, Longwood Gardens “Horticulture Award”
Jeulina Hildebrand — Senior Winner, ASM International South Central PA Chapter “Excellence in Materials Science and Engineering”
- Junior Honorable Mention, Indian Organization of Lancaster County
Nathan Kimmel — Lancaster County Agriculture Council “Agricultural Innovator Award”
Sydney Morgan — Senior First Place, Lancaster County Firemens Association “Fire Science Award”
- Union Fire Company No. 1 of Lancaster, Senior Second Place
Tayler Moyer — Winner, Mu Alpha Theta
Emily Pauley — Winner Harrisburg University of Science and Technology