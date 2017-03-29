Home   >   News   >   Ephrata students earn multiple honors at Science fair

Ephrata students earn multiple honors at Science fair

By on March 29, 2017
Front row are Tayler Moyer (left) and Nadine Eichenlaub; second row are (from left) Misee Vang, Nicholas Mich, Caleb McKinney and Sydney Morgan.

More than 35 Ephrata Area School District students in Grades 7-12 participated in the 2017 North Museum Science and Engineering Fair held at Spooky Nook Sports March 22. Over 350 Lancaster County students participated in the event this year.

Ephrata Area School District Award Recipients: OVERALL

Edwin Crockett — Senior Reserve Champion

CATEGORY AWARDS

Nadine Eichenlaub — First Place, Plant Science

Tayler Moyer — First Place, Math

Sydney Morgan — Second Place, Environmental and Mechanical Engineering

Misee Vang — Second Place, Physical Energy

Caleb McKinney — Third Place, Robotics and Systems Software

Nicholas Mich — Honorable Mention, Math

Nathan Kimmel — Junior Honorable Mention, Life Science

AUXILIARY AWARDS

Seth Bollinger — Senior First Place, Farm and Home Foundation of Lancaster County

  • Lancaster County Agriculture Council “Agricultural Innovator Award”
  • Senior Honorable Mention, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences

Mallory Dover — Junior Winner, LCSWMA “Keep Lancaster County Beautiful”

Samantha Ehrhart — Junior Honorable Mention, American Chemical Society F&M Student Chapter

Nadine Eichenlaub — Senior Winner, Longwood Gardens “Horticulture Award”

Jeulina Hildebrand — Senior Winner, ASM International South Central PA Chapter “Excellence in Materials Science and Engineering”

  • Junior Honorable Mention, Indian Organization of Lancaster County

Nathan Kimmel — Lancaster County Agriculture Council “Agricultural Innovator Award”

Sydney Morgan — Senior First Place, Lancaster County Firemens Association “Fire Science Award”

  • Union Fire Company No. 1 of Lancaster, Senior Second Place

Tayler Moyer — Winner, Mu Alpha Theta

Emily Pauley — Winner Harrisburg University of Science and Technology

 

