Easter Egg Hunt List Here’s a comprehensive list of all Easter egg hunts and... Posted March 29, 2017

OMPH TEAM COMPETES IN SEA PERCH CHALLENGE Recently, five sixth grade students from Our Mother of Perpetual... Posted March 31, 2017

All four one: Ephrata’s plan seeks to unify economic groups Ephrata Borough hurdled a difficult obstacle Monday in its two-year... Posted March 29, 2017

Fair Committee plans celebration of a century In 1919, Ephrata welcomed home its war-weary soldiers from the... Posted March 29, 2017

Rely on the Professionals at Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc. For nearly 30 years, the professionals at Zimmerman’s Electrical &... Posted March 29, 2017

Just What You Have Been Waiting For: The Log Cabin Reopens Few places could have such a storied tradition as The... Posted March 29, 2017

Ephrata students earn multiple honors at Science fair More than 35 Ephrata Area School District students in Grades... Posted March 29, 2017