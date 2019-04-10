Evangel Assembly of God moving locations, changing name

The year 2019 will be one of dramatic change in the life of one Ephrata church.

In June, having sat on a two-acre plot at the corner of Linden Road and South State Street since 1967, the Evangel Assembly of God will make its home on a spacious 25-acre campus at 18 Hahnstown Road.

It was the limitations of the current site that were a prime motivator in the move, said Pastor Kevin Sylvester. Especially lacking was space to accommodate activities for children and teens.

“Our classrooms tend to fill up faster than the sanctuary,” Sylvester said. “In the past, we’ve had multiple services but we’re looking to make more resources available for children and teenage space and meeting rooms.”

Even more than the desire to meet the growing needs of its own congregation, Sylvester said there’s a desire to “open up the church to the community.” This could include sports camps, concerts, men’s and women’s ministries, car shows, archery events and meeting space.

“I’ve sometimes wondered would the community even notice if this church disappeared,” Sylvester mused. “And I thought you know what? It probably wouldn’t. There are a lot of other churches around besides us, so we need to get more involved with the community.”

Part of that new approach to interacting with the community includes another big change — a new name.

“We won’t be called the Evangel Assembly of God anymore,” Sylvester said.

Instead, the new building will bear the name Highpoint Community Church.

“One of our leaders said to me ‘you know, pastor, when a person comes to faith in Christ, that’s a high point in their life’,” Sylvester said about how the new name came about.

Furthermore, Sylvester added, while exploring the Bible, he found that “there are so many places in the Scripture that God deals with humanity from mountain tops, such as Sinai, or the Mount of Olives. The more we talked about it, the more excited we got, so we took it to the congregation and everyone approved.”

The new name will reflect the church’s new direction.

“We’re essentially launching a new ministry,” Sylvester said. “We aren’t just changing the name. We’re changing the image of the church. If you asked most people what Evangel Assembly of God means most wouldn’t have a clue. Our goal is to make a connection with today’s families.”

The idea of relocating the church is not new. Shortly after moving from Akron, where the church had begun in 1940, some older members began casting an eye to the future.

“Right after I came here in 1999 some of the old-timers encouraged me to look around for property,” Sylvester said. One day in 2004 while en route to a meeting, he spotted a sign along Hahnstown Road of a farm for sale adjacent to what was then Bergstrasse School. After examining the site, he and the church elders made an offer to the elderly couple who owned the land but were turned down.

“We were stretching ourselves with that offer,” he said.

However, sometime later he got a surprise phone call.

“The owners had gotten one offer that was higher than ours but they didn’t like to proposed use,” Sylvester said. “It was an older Mennonite couple and it had been a family farm for many, many years. So even though they were offered more, they liked the idea of a church being on the land.”

The two parties agreed on a price.

The new church is being built in two phases. The first phase includes a sanctuary that will seat 320 as opposed to the 200 at the current church, plus children’s ministry space, classroom and office wings, and meeting rooms. Phase two, which is two or three years away, will enlarge the sanctuary to seat 600 total plus an additional classroom wing. Interestingly, the sanctuary will not feature pews but upholstered seating that can me moved around.

One notable aspect of the new building will be a spacious foyer with seating that will run the length of the building, 160 feet, and be 26 feet wide.

“One thing we found out from people who design churches is that nowadays, unlike previous generations, people like to hang out before they participate in worship,” Sylvester said.

In building their new church, Sylvester said they have been sensitive to Lancaster County and its roots, including replacing a roof and doing new stone work on a bank barn that has stood on this ground since 1838 during the presidency of Martin Van Buren.

“We want to keep the spirit of what Lancaster County is all about,” Sylvester said.

The present church on Linden Road already has a new owner having been purchased by Victory Church, headquartered at Greenfield Industrial Park in East Lampeter Township as one of their satellite churches.

“This building will be Campus Number Six,” Sylvester said.

Evangel Assembly of God is now a renter.

“We actually are leasing this building back from them,” Sylvester said.

As nice and roomy as the new church building may be and for all the on-site improvements that are being made to enhance the land, Sylvester stresses that the principal focus of the church is to be of service to the community.

“One of the big things that’s really driven this whole thing is we want to come outside of the traditional thinking of the church,” he said. “We want to be outward. We want to be a community church. The building is designed to be used, not only for the church but for anyone as we open our doors to meet the needs of the community. People still want to know each other’s names. People still want to know that they matter.”

Part of that involves reaching out to meet the needs of people challenged by life, such as single parents and those with physical or mental handicaps. Recently, Sylvester said, the church has begun working with people in the mental health community to help those who are struggling.

“Every day there are stories in the news about people who are facing hardships such as addictions and suicide,” Sylvester said. “So we’re trying in a non-traditional way to make inroads there where we can of service and support. But you need space to do it.”

On Hahnstown Road they will have that space.

Larry Alexander is a freelance columnist based in Ephrata. He is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He can be contacted at larry2851@yahoo.com.