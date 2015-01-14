Hollywood reaches Ephrata

Joshua Buago is not only a local Ephrata resident but also studies IST in his senior year at Penn State University. He had the opportunity to work alongside Hollywood in a new film called ‘Behind the Water.’ The film is set to release in 2015; the world-renowned international film with Hollywood’s elite brings stirring true stories of individuals who fight devastating obstacles to find clean drinking water.

Buago worked alongside Fraser Kershaw, who is the protagonist in the film. Buago sat with Kershaw interpreting footage into English. Buago met Kershaw at University Park and they bonded quickly through their Spanish backgrounds and as they kept in touch an opportunity arose. Kershaw called upon Buago as he has Columbian roots that pertain to certain dialects that are only spoken in extremely regulated regions in Latin America.

Kershaw says, “Joshua will be an asset wherever he goes and here is the proof; the guy already lined up a full time position in Philadelphia a year before his graduation.”

Kershaw adds, “He is destined to do countless huge things for many people.”

The film is close to so many homes in the world. One billion people still lack clean water as death and disease harm so many different regions of the world. Directed by National Geographic’s Doug Clevenger. Fraser Kershaw travels through the jungle in hopes to help find clean water. The music is set to Grammy award winning One Republic’s classically trained Brent Kutzle’s soundtrack. The film is produced by Oscar, Academy, and Emmy award winning Gray Frederickson along side Emmy award winning Greg Mellott.

This team of filmmakers commit themselves to resolving real life water problems that ravage humans’ lives. Buago had a taste of a different side of Hollywood, as the purpose of this film is to help people get clean water by a call of action. It seems Buago is already part of the solution by helping in an indirect way.

Buago says, “I am so excited to watch it and I hope it helps many people.”

