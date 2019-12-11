PA StAR program impacts EHS students and conservation

Often, hands-on, field learning can have a lifelong impact on students. Recently, ten Ephrata High School students from Sarah Stauffer’s Wildlife and Natural Resources Class were given such an opportunity by visiting Kelly’s Run Nature’s Preserve. EHS was one of only seven south-central Pennsylvania schools to participate in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Pennsylvania Students

Action and Restoration or PA StAR program which was held throughout the month of October.

The PA StAR program is aimed at moving students and teachers from building awareness of water quality to teaching actions that improve Pennsylvania’s rivers and streams. This year’s PA StAR program focused on activities which would be relevant to both curriculum and the local communities. Hands-on activities included things like tree planting, stream clean up, storm drain stenciling, invasive specie removal, rain garden stewardship, pollinator planting, even rain barrel construction.

Located in Holtwood, Kelly’s Run has been part of the Lancaster Conservancy since 2000 when Thomas Stuart donated his 55-acre property. It has since grown as part of the nationally recognized landscape protection project known as the PPL Project. It was one of several locations utilized for this year’s PA StAR program.

“We went on this trip to learn more how we can improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay,” said Stauffer. “One of the foundational principles of ecology we study in the course is that everything is connected, and clean water really drives a lot of ecosystems. Agriculture has a huge impact on the Bay and it’s important for future agriculturists and conservationists alike to be aware of ways we can decrease pollution from erosion, fertilizers, and pesticides.”

Stauffer went on to explain how Ephrata students spent time learning about Kelly’s Run and its history, first as agricultural land, then converted into a recreational area for energy company employees with a baseball field and park. It’s now being restored to a native flower meadow and deciduous forest by the Lancaster Conservancy.

Field experience began with the group walking to Kelly’s Run.

“On the way, we practiced identifying some of the tree and shrub species we’d been studying in the classroom like oaks, maples, ash, sassafras, and rhododendron and took note of the changes in the forest as we changed elevation and soil types,” said Stauffer. “At the stream, we collected data on abiotic factors like pH, phosphates, nitrates, and temperature and biotic factors like the classes of macroinvertebrate species found in the stream. We analyzed the data and discussed what it indicated about stream health.”

The program wrapped up by focusing on invasive species and how they affect native wildlife.

“We identified some common invasive (species) like mile a minute, burning bush, autumn olive, and multiflora rose and discussed possible solutions for how to eradicate them,” said Stauffer.

“Students worked in groups using loppers to remove autumn olive from the edges of the meadow.”

This was the first time that EHS has been able to participate in the PA StAR program. Stauffer’s group made up of a mix of sophomores, juniors and seniors all have interest in the environment, conservation and the long-term impact we can have to improve our waterways. One hopes to make a lifetime impact with her choice of career.

That student, Abigail Zorrilla, said that after graduating high school, she plans to attend university to study environmental science.

“This field trip allowed me to view some of the different activities that people in a conservation related career would carry out on a regular day,” said Zorrilla. “Performing the stream study allowed me to see and try the different tests that people perform daily as a part of their job. This field trip helped me see the different opportunities and options that are provided through a conservation related career.”

For additional information on the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s PA StAR program, visit cbf.org/pastar. More information about Kelly’s Run can be found at lancasterconservancy.org/preserves/kellys-run/.

Gary P. Klinger is a freelance journalist with The Ephrata Review since 2006. He is glad to receive your questions and feedback via email at klingerglobal@gmail.com.