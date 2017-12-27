- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Shoe dropping New Year’s Eve in Akron
Akron will hold its annual Shoe-In this New Year’s Eve to welcome 2018.
The 2017 Shoe-In will go from 9 p.m. until 12:15 a.m. at Akron’s Broad Street Park. This year’s event again features free food, a DJ spinning tunes, a bonfire, and hayrides from 9 to 11:30 p.m. The traditional giant lighted shoe will usher in the New Year as it drops from its stand and touches the ground at the stroke of midnight.
Free hot dogs with sauerkraut and condiments, cookies and hot chocolate will be served. There will also be a trivia contest with prizes, Akron Fire Company volunteers will be on hand with an engine, and there will be family-friendly music to add to the celebration.
Good’s Disposal and Ephrata National Bank are the event co-sponsors.
The borough will collect new shoes which will be donated to Peter’s Porch, an outreach ministry of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron.
Shoes can be dropped off at Zion Lutheran Church, Weiser’s Market, both on Main Street, or at the Akron Borough Hall and Ephrata National Bank (Akron branch), both on South 7th Street. There will also be a donation box at the event. The committee’s goal is to fill all of the donation boxes to the top!
Event parking is available at Ten Thousand Villages and Weiser’s Market. During the event, Playground Alley, in the area of the park, will be closed to vehicles.
-
