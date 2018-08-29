Home   >   Obituaries   >   Allen P. Garner, 82, Sperry machinist, loved farming, hunting, running Ox Yoke Stables

Allen P. Garner, 82, of Denver, passed away surrounded by his loving daughters on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, after being in the hayfield that afternoon.

He was the loving husband of the late Ardel F (Showalter) Garner, who passed in April. Born in Sinking Spring, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mary (Blatt) Garner.

He was a graduate of Cocalico High School, Class of 1955; worked as a mason until 1961, when he joined the former Sperry New Holland, now CNH. He retired as a machinist after 30 years. After retirement he enjoyed farm life, operating his Ox Yoke Stables in Denver, training, boarding, showing and teaching riders of all ages. Horses were always part of Allen’s life.

He also enjoyed spending time at his mountain home and warm winters in Florida for the past 12 years. He was an avid hunter, taking annual trips to Colorado. Allen had a fun competitive spirit and loved playing games and cards. Most of all, he adored the special relationship he had with his great-grandchildren.

He was a member of Cocalico Sportsmen’s Club., Ickesburg Sportsmen’s Association, Masonic Lodge, Ephrata Lodge, Cochran Hunt Club, Millerstown Moose, Mount Pleasant Fire Company, and the Reinholds VFW.

Allen is survived by three daughters: Vicki Garner-Sweigart, wife of Carl of Reinholds; Kathy G. Wilson, wife of Kenneth of Honeybrook; and Heidi G. Ulrich, wife of Chad, of Denver; a granddaughter: Kelsey E. Gray, wife of Michael; and a grandson: Tyler Ulrich; three great-grandchildren: Ava, Waylon, and Lane; three step-grandchildren: Kenny Wilson, Julie Wilson, and Beth Drupp; and a brother: Robert Wenrich.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a brother: Russel Garner.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Peace UCC, 37 E. Swartzville, Road, Denver, and the service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver.

In lieu of flowers, send contributions in Allen’s name to Smokestown Fire Company, 860 Smokestown Road, Denver, PA 17517.

Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc. is handling arrangements. Condolences may be placed online at goodfuneral.com.

