David R. Leisey, 64, Denver, Rite-Aid documentation specialist, SF Giants and Cowboys fan

David R. Leisey, 64, of Denver, died on March 27, 2018, at Hershey Medical Center, after a long illness with congestive heart failure.

He was a graduate of Manheim Township High School. He lived in New Mexico and California and later came back to Pennsylvania where he worked for Rite-Aid for 16½ years as a documentation specialist. David loved the Giants baseball team and the Dallas Cowboys.

Born in the Ephrata Hospital, he was the son of Evelyn Leisey and the late Donald R. Leisey.

Surviving besides his mother are two brothers: Alan, husband of Connie Leisey of Manheim; and Philip, husband of Bonnie Leisey of Pittsburgh; and a sister: Theresa, wife of West Rowles of Maytown; and two nieces and two nephews.

Private services will be held by the family.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.