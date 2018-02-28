Home   >   Obituaries   >   Gerald ‘Murph’ Gebhard, 61, long-time popular WIOV morning show co-host, recovery advocate

Gerald ‘Murph’ Gebhard, 61, long-time popular WIOV morning show co-host, recovery advocate

By on February 28, 2018

Gerald “Murph” Gebhard, 61, of Lancaster, passed away on Feb. 14, 2018, at home.

He was born in Denver, Colo., to the late Edward and Rosemary (Hamburg ) Gebhard.

“Murph,” as he was known to his many listeners was one half of the popular “Murph and Casey Morning Show” that woke up Lancaster and Berks Counties for the past 19 years. Jerry was also very active in the recovery community and touched so many lives.

He is survived by a daughter: Chelsea Puhak of Raleigh, N.C.; two grandchildren: Mia and Levi Puhak of Raleigh, N.C.; and a sister: Barb Nelson of Boise, Idaho.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Rick Gebhard.

A celebration of life was held Feb. 26 at Calvary Church, Lancaster. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made out to the 521 Club, 2400 Butter Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be shared at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *