- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
Gerald ‘Murph’ Gebhard, 61, long-time popular WIOV morning show co-host, recovery advocate
Gerald “Murph” Gebhard, 61, of Lancaster, passed away on Feb. 14, 2018, at home.
He was born in Denver, Colo., to the late Edward and Rosemary (Hamburg ) Gebhard.
“Murph,” as he was known to his many listeners was one half of the popular “Murph and Casey Morning Show” that woke up Lancaster and Berks Counties for the past 19 years. Jerry was also very active in the recovery community and touched so many lives.
He is survived by a daughter: Chelsea Puhak of Raleigh, N.C.; two grandchildren: Mia and Levi Puhak of Raleigh, N.C.; and a sister: Barb Nelson of Boise, Idaho.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Rick Gebhard.
A celebration of life was held Feb. 26 at Calvary Church, Lancaster. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made out to the 521 Club, 2400 Butter Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be shared at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Gerald ‘Murph’ Gebhard, 61, long-time popular WIOV morning show co-host, recovery advocate
Gerald “Murph” Gebhard, 61, of Lancaster, passed away on Feb....
-
Paul Mowere Longacre, Director of Mennonite Central Committee, prison minister, orchardist
Paul Mowere Longacre, formerly of Akron, died at Virginia Mennonite...
-
Milton S. Haldeman, 72, Case NH retiree, author, avid genealogist, gravestone restorer
Milton Samuel Haldeman, 72, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully into...
-
C. Eugene ‘Gene’ Groff, 80, accountant, Ephrata Ambulance driver, served on Ephrata Borough Council
C. Eugene “Gene” Groff, 80, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Nathalie Solsky, 77, PA Dept. of Labor and Industry worker, enjoyed family gatherings
Nathalie Solsky, 77, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, Feb....
-
Reuben Z. Gress, 90, WWII vet, Gress & Weitzel Builders owner, Denver Lion, golfer
Reuben Z. Gress, 90, of Lititz, formerly of Denver, passed...
-
Grace M. Sauder, 88, active at Lichty’s Mennonite, prolific quilter, nature photographer
Grace M. Sauder, 88, of Ephrata, formerly of Union Grove,...
-
Gerald ‘Murph’ Gebhard, 61, long-time popular WIOV morning show co-host, recovery advocate
Gerald “Murph” Gebhard, 61, of Lancaster, passed away on...
-
Paul Mowere Longacre, Director of Mennonite Central Committee, prison minister, orchardist
Paul Mowere Longacre, formerly of Akron, died at Virginia...
-
Milton S. Haldeman, 72, Case NH retiree, author, avid genealogist, gravestone restorer
Milton Samuel Haldeman, 72, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Denise L Daughetee says:
-
-
Janice Ballenger says: