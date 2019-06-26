Kenneth L. Zimmerman, 83, former mayor of Ephrata, co-owned Roy W. Zimmerman & Sons

Kenneth L. Zimmerman, 83, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Landis Homes, Lititz.

He was born in Murrell to the late Roy W. and Eva (Sensenig) Zimmerman, and was the husband of Martha “Marti” J. (Zell) Zimmerman, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.

Kenneth was co-owner of Roy W. Zimmerman & Sons, a local fuel oil company, for 54 years before he retired in 2008. He was a former member of Ephrata Lions Club, a charter member of the Lucky 13 hunting club, Tioga County, and served on the Ephrata Borough Council from 1979 to 1987, serving as president his last two years. He was also the Mayor of Ephrata from February 1988 to January 1994.

Ken graduated from Ephrata High School, Class of 1954. He was a member of Akron Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed bow and rifle hunting, riding cycle and snowmobiling. His family was most important to him.

In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by a son: Kary Zimmerman of Stevens; and two daughters: Lori, wife of Steve Hull; Cheryl, wife of Tim Rice, both of Ephrata; seven grandchildren: Erik and Kyle Zimmerman; Chris and Mike Hull; Kelly Kurtz; Tiana and Zachary Andes; two great-grandchildren: Avery Andes, Lionel Hull; a brother: Dale, husband of Vicki Zimmerman of Akron; and his beloved dog: Dobbie.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main St., Akron. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dennis Garrison officiating. Interment will be private in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be made to Ephrata Ambulance Association, 528 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522; or OMF International, c/o Mark and Grace Zimmerman, 10 W. Dry Creek Circle, Littleton, CO 80120-4413.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.