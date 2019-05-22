Home   >   Obituaries   >   Laura M. Stuck, 75, formerly of Stevens, mother of six, Denver Nursing Home nurse’s aide

May 22, 2019

Laura M. Stuck, 75, of Harrisville, W.Va., formerly of Stevens, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Nanticoke to the late Marvin and Vera (Diamond) Hartman, and was the wife of the late Richard Lee Stuck, who passed away in 2016.

Laura was formerly a nurse’s aide for Denver Nursing Home.

Laura is survived by two sons, Randy S. Stuck of Ephrata; Richard L. Stuck of Pequea; three daughters: Vicky, wife of John Lawrence of Lititz; Jody M., wife of Earl Keister of Milton; Dorothy A., wife of Roger Daughtery of Harrisville, W.Va.; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four siblings: Priscilla Wright, Robert Hartman, Ronald Hartman and Calvin Hartman.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Lee T. Stuck; and a brother: Marvin Hartman.

Services were held May 17 at Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron, and Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, with Pastor Mike Hunt officiating.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

