Robert L. Auch Sr., 81, formerly of Ephrata, worked for Perkiomen Valley S.D., NASCAR fan
Robert L. Auch Sr., 81, husband of Joan Moser Auch, of Billings, Mont., formerly of Ephrata and Trappe, died Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Billings Clinic Hospital, Billings Mont., with his wife and son at his side.
Mr. Auch was born May 13, 1936 in Norristown, the son of the late D. Wellington and Blanche (Foy) Auch.
He was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1954 and was most recently employed by Perkiomen Valley School District. He was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Collegeville. He was a NASCAR fan and lifetime fan of the Philadelphia Phillies.
In addition to his wife of 62 years, Mr. Auch is survived by his son: Robert Auch Jr. (Linda) of Billings, Mont.; and daughter: Robin Zelenak (Mike) of Reinholds. He was predeceased by two sons: Ronald L. Auch and Ryan L. Auch.
He is also survived by four granddaughters: Emily, Caitlin, Cara and Madeline; and two grandsons: Zachary and Austin; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at Trinity Reformed UCC, 532 E. Main St., Collegeville, with Pastor Reverend Dr. Martha B. Kreibel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Kyle Petty Victory Junction Camp for Children, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317, or victoryjunction.org.
