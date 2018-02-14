Shertzer, Dohner will marry

Todd and Patty Shertzer of Ephrata, and Deborah Shertzer of Lititz are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Gabrielle Shertzer, to Adam Dohner. Adam is the son of Todd and Liz Dohner, Cornwall.

Gabrielle is a 2009 graduate of Warwick High School. She is a licensed practical nurse at Lititz Family Medicine, and is a student at the PA College of Health Sciences in the registered nurse program.

Adam is a 2010 graduate of Cedar Crest High School. He is employed for the Air National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap.

A July 28 wedding is planned at Bear Mill Estates in Denver.