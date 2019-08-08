Home   >   Sports   >   Kimmel wins age group at Lititz Rec triathlon

By on August 7, 2019
Ephrata’s Nathan Kimmel finishes his run at the Lititz Rec Triathlon. Photo by Missi Mortimer

For the second-straight year, Ephrata’s Nathan Kimmel was an age group winner at the fifth annual Lititz Rec Center Triathlon held Sunday in Lititz.

Kimmel, 16, captured the men’s under-19 age group with a total time of 1:17:12. He shaved more than seven minutes off last year’s time of 1:24:41. His individual times were: swim- 4:13; bike- 50:17; run- 21:01.

Daryl Weaver of Lititz captured the overall male title with a time of 1:03:23. Michael Rush was the runner-up with a time of 1:09:34, edging out Colby Clinton of York, who finished third with a time of 1:09:41.

On the women’s side, Kerry Hicks of Garnett Valley captured her second-straight overall crown with a time of 1:17:09. Pequea’s Bonnie Stoeckl was the runner-up, finishing just four minutes off the pace with a time of 1:21:24, while Lancaster’s Jenine Nicholas was third with a time of 1:23:38.

Other local athletes of note included: Elise Westhafer of Reinholds placing second in the women’s under-19 age group with a total time of 2:05:20; Wendy Marshall of Ephrata placed fourth in the women’s 40-49 age group with a time of 1:38:01; and former Cocalico High School swim coach Matt Woods of Stevens finished in fifth place in the men’s 30-39 bracket with a time of 1:24:20.

In the Triathlon Relay, Ephrata’s Team Kimmel placed fifth with a time of 1:23:31.

There were 210 individual finishers and 14 teams entered in the event.

