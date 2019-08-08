Kimmel wins age group at Lititz Rec triathlon
For the second-straight year, Ephrata’s Nathan Kimmel was an age group winner at the fifth annual Lititz Rec Center Triathlon held Sunday in Lititz.
Kimmel, 16, captured the men’s under-19 age group with a total time of 1:17:12. He shaved more than seven minutes off last year’s time of 1:24:41. His individual times were: swim- 4:13; bike- 50:17; run- 21:01.
Daryl Weaver of Lititz captured the overall male title with a time of 1:03:23. Michael Rush was the runner-up with a time of 1:09:34, edging out Colby Clinton of York, who finished third with a time of 1:09:41.
On the women’s side, Kerry Hicks of Garnett Valley captured her second-straight overall crown with a time of 1:17:09. Pequea’s Bonnie Stoeckl was the runner-up, finishing just four minutes off the pace with a time of 1:21:24, while Lancaster’s Jenine Nicholas was third with a time of 1:23:38.
Other local athletes of note included: Elise Westhafer of Reinholds placing second in the women’s under-19 age group with a total time of 2:05:20; Wendy Marshall of Ephrata placed fourth in the women’s 40-49 age group with a time of 1:38:01; and former Cocalico High School swim coach Matt Woods of Stevens finished in fifth place in the men’s 30-39 bracket with a time of 1:24:20.
In the Triathlon Relay, Ephrata’s Team Kimmel placed fifth with a time of 1:23:31.
There were 210 individual finishers and 14 teams entered in the event.
